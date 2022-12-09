Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter and commissioners shifted their focus recently on the importance of an Economic Impact Study, used to analyze change to see how it impacts the selected area’s business revenue, profits, wages, and jobs.
The measurements can affect employment, earnings within a household, economic output, and any value that may be added as a result within the selected area.
“We’ve been trying to tie the Laurel Creek Trail into the Virginia Creeper Trail,” Potter said. “There are people working on the project, and several neighboring areas are involved. It will be good to add additional tourism to Johnson County.”
When asked who the other communities were working toward a similar desired outcome, he included “Damascus, VA, Carter County, and Washington County,” to name a few.
According to Potter, the county set aside an approved $1500 to perform and participate in the study, adding, “we can utilize the study for future projects. Hopefully, this will turn on another light in the room and spur another idea.”
Setting his sights on increasing tourism to gain a more robust economic footing for the county, which in turn supports the business and residents of the county, Potter expressed that “tourism is a good thing. It’s low-hanging fruit. To me, it’s extra money to help businesses grow.”
Of course, to be ready for an influx of visitors, whether hiking the Virginia Creeper Trail and Laurel Creek Trail to visiting Watauga Lake or Doe Mountain Recreation or looking to visit for relocation purposes, the county needs better, more suitable accommodations. “It would be nice if we had a new motel. They don’t like me saying that, but it is what it is.” Potter concluded. A sentiment shared by other travelers who have since settled in Johnson County.
The study, once performed, can be used to apply for a $95K grant to support these efforts. The potential economic growth often attracts growing businesses which helps to strengthen the economy and provides locally produced goods and services. These businesses, in turn, pay taxes that are used towards services used to better the community and provide a better quality of life for the residents.