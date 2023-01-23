alert Johnson County Schools Close for Inclement Weather TAMAS MONDOVICS Editor Jan 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to the snow and icy road conditions in the higher elevations of the county, Johnson County schools will now be CLOSED today, Monday January 23rd, 2023 LOCAL VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Johnson County County Meteorology Weather Condition Elevation Snow Recommended for you Local Events