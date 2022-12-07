Like many towns and cities across America, Johnson County began the Christmas season with a weekend of family-friendly, fun-filled events, including the traditional lighting of the community Christmas tree and ‘Christmas on Main’ on Friday evening, followed by the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday evening. The weather cooperated over the weekend with no chance of rain during the hours of the events on Friday night, and though it rained earlier in the day on Saturday, the rain abated in time for the Christmas Parade.
The traditional Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree on the courthouse lawn came after some excellent entertainment, first by ‘Stateline Stompers’, Ms. Krista’s troupe of cloggers, then by Ms. Christie’s modern dance troupe, who both got the crowd going. County Mayor Larry Potter then read a proclamation dedicating the recently planted Norway Spruce in memory of the late Danny Herman, owner of Danny Herman Trucking and an extraordinary community leader and philanthropist who did so much for Johnson County. Potter then presented the proclamation to the children of Danny Herman, Joe Herman, and Kristy Herman and stated that a permanent plaque would be placed near the tree’s base to honor his memory. After a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, Celena Herman Moore started the countdown to the new community Christmas Tree lighting. Once lit, there were oohs and aahs throughout the crowd as the new tree was lit with over one-thousand Christmas lights. The crowds then joined others strolling up and down Main Street for ‘Christmas on Main’, where several stores were open for business and where a variety of vendors were selling their merchandise and edible goodies, providing an excellent opportunity for Christmas shopping.
Saturday’s Annual Christmas Parade really brought out the crowds. Parade chair Nancy Drake and the other Johnson County Chamber of Commerce directors did an exemplary job with the parade this year, as it had the largest number of participants in recent memory. “We had many first-time entries this year, and the judges had a hard time choosing the category winners, as the results were really close,” stated Nancy Drake. Dyson Grove came in first place. Roan Creek Baptist came in second place in the ‘Church’ category, Doe Elementary came in first, Johnson County Schools came in second in the ‘Non-Profit’ category, and in the ‘Business’ category, Northeast Correctional Complex came in first, and Cash Express came in second. Regardless of the results, the crowds, the participants, and especially the children had a great time. Hats off to everyone who worked so hard to bring a weekend of fun-filled Christmas events to the community.