An investigation has opened into Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry L. Stout after he “self-reported an incident involving court staff” in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023.
“The Board of Judicial Conduct can confirm that Judge Perry L. Stout has self-reported an incident involving court staff that occurred at the Johnson County Courthouse on January 13, 2023,” stated Barbara Peck, Director of Communications & Judicial Resources, Supreme Court of Tennessee/ Administrative Office of the Courts, on Friday (1/20) afternoon.
Peck said that as “this matter involves a pending disciplinary investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”
After days of inquiries since the matter first came to light, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter released a statement confirming the incident but did not provide any details.
“As Mayor of Johnson County, I was advised of an alleged incident which occurred between an elected official and a county employee on Friday, January 13, 2023. I have been informed that the official has self-reported to the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct, who oversees such investigations.
While I believe in transparency and accountability to the citizens of Johnson County, I have been advised that, because this involves personnel matters, I cannot comment further to avoid compromising the investigation by state officials. No further information will be released at this time. Once the evaluation and investigation are complete, the findings will be made available to the public, as allowed, by the Board of Judicial Conduct.”
Stout serves as the county’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge. The county employee allegedly involved in the incident is not named at this time.
The Tomahawk will continue to report on this developing story as information becomes available.