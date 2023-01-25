An investigation has opened into Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry L. Stout after he reportedly “self-reported an incident involving court staff” in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023. Stout serves as the county’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge.
A week after the “incident” came to light, the Supreme Court of Tennessee/ Administrative Office of the Courts confirmed what many in and out of the courthouse have talked about for days.
In a release to The Tomahawk from the Supreme Court of Tennessee/Administrative Office of the Courts on Friday (1/20) afternoon, Barbara Peck, Director of Communications & Judicial Resources, stated, “The Board of Judicial Conduct can confirm that Judge Perry L. Stout has self-reported an incident involving court staff that occurred at the Johnson County Courthouse on January 13, 2023.”
Peck said, "as this matter involves a pending disciplinary investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”
Since the matter first came to light, The Tomahawk has reached out to the Johnson County Clerk of Court, the County Attorney, and the Mayor’s office. Courthouse and county officials familiar with the incident would not comment on any part of the situation, referring all inquiries to the County Attorney’s office. On Monday, January 16, Johnson County Attorney Ryan Carroll stated that he could not officially confirm any inquiries and said, "The County’s official comment regarding the situation is that it has no comment.”
On Friday, January 20, after days of inquiries, since the matter first came to light, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter released a statement confirming the incident but did not provide any details.
“As Mayor of Johnson County, I was advised of an alleged incident that occurred between an elected official and a county employee on Friday, January 13, 2023. I have been informed that the official has self-reported to the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct, who oversees such investigations. While I believe in transparency and accountability to the citizens of Johnson County, I have been advised that because this involves personnel matters, I cannot comment further to avoid compromising the investigation by state officials. No further information will be released at this time. Once the evaluation and investigation are complete, the findings will be made available to the public, as allowed, by the Board of Judicial Conduct.”
After multiple requests by The Tomahawk regarding the employment status of the parties involved in the incident, Potter has declined to comment. As stated in the Mayor’s press release, Potter and county officials are now directing all inquiries “to the Board of Judicial Review.”
The Tomahawk will continue to report on this developing story as information becomes available.