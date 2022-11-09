Johnson County Health Department is offering free flu shots during the “Fight Flu 22” influenza vaccination event today (Wednesday, November 9, 2022) from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at 715 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. Everyone over six months is encouraged to get an influenza vaccine, the flu shot.
“We want to protect people in our communities from the flu, and receiving your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you,” said Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke. “No appointments will be needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22, and the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone who wants to receive it at any local health department in the state.”
Influenza is a highly contagious viral illness affecting thousands of people yearly. Symptoms of flu include body aches, coughing, fever, and fatigue. While these symptoms can be annoying and slow healthy people down for a few days, catching influenza can be deadly for others. Especially susceptible populations are seniors, immunocompromised, pregnant women, and infants. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that in 2020, Tennessee saw over 1,500 people die from an influenza-related illness. This season is just beginning, and there have already been 13,000 hospitalizations.
Angie Stout with the Johnson County Health Department emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated when she said, “We are here for our community. All of us at the health department live, work, and attend church here locally. It is in our best interest that residents come in and take advantage of this initiative.”
Northeast Tennessee Department of Health Regional Coordinator and Public Information Officer Sydney Butterfield, the Flu vaccine for the uninsured is based on income. She added that the flu vaccine will be free at the county health department, and all health departments in Tennessee, even after our event on November 9.
“While we are seeing an increase in reports of flu-like illness in the county, what’s most important is to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu by getting a vaccine and staying home if you aren’t feeling well,” Butterfield said.
Getting a flu vaccine early is the best way to protect against getting influenza. Additional measures to help prevent the spreading of the virus include handwashing and practicing respiratory hygiene measures such as covering the mouth when coughing. Further recommendations advise staying home when feeling sick and avoiding contact with others. The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.
For more information, www.tn.gov/health/fightflu.