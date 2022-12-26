Neighboring towns like Damascus and Boone are well-known tourist destinations, but Johnson County has been drawing visitors for a long time.
Trade is famous for Trade Days, Shady Valley has the Cranberry Festival, and Laurel Bloomery used to host the Johnson County Fiddler’s Convention. Old timers may even remember the days when Johnson County was known as the “Green Bean Capital of the Word.”
Today, visitors to the county are more likely to see grazing cattle than fields of green beans, but Johnson County’s agricultural roots are just as enticing to tourists as they’ve always been, if not more so.
Director of Accounts and Budgets Russell Robinson has seen a “phenomenal surge in revenue” from the Hotel/Motel Transient Occupancy Privilege Tax, jumping from $20,000 to $125,000 in the last four years. This 525 percent increase suggests that more folks are visiting–and spending money–in Johnson County, and the surplus has allowed for the creation of a new part-time position to advertise and manage tourism within the Johnson County office.
Emma Robinson, the new Tourism and Social Media Specialist kicked off her tenure by collaborating with state officials to facilitate a Roadmap Workshop on Tourism that took place at Heritage Hall on December 1st of this year.
Speakers included Rural Destination Development Manager Jenni Veal and East Tennessee Division Manager Dave Jones, both from the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development. invitations were sent out to various business owners and county officials, resulting in approximately 15 attendees.
The workshop included discussions about agrotourism, niche branding, and marketing. “Our two biggest obstacles are to brand it and promote it,” Emma Robinson said of Johnson County’s current barriers to tourism.
For Mayor Larry Potter, Johnson County’s branding has to include the rich musical heritage of the region. “Our music heritage is phenomenal. Take our musical heritage, our culture, and combine that with the beauty that we have around us and bottle it up.”
Emma Robinson’s plan to implement an effective marketing strategy includes the creation of a Tourism Advisory Board. The Board’s monthly meetings will be open to the public, and residents can contact tourism@johnsoncountytn.gov for more information about the meeting schedule.
Johnson County’s tourism department will utilize $95,000 in grant money allocated by the Tennessee Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Fund. Part of President Joe Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan,’ the money must be used over the next four years for “tourism marketing and development initiatives to restore consumer demand, tax revenue, and jobs,” according to the TDTD.
Emma Robinson will use the funds to run social media campaigns that highlight local attractions in Johnson County and educate visitors about the area’s rich history and culture.
"You don’t have to be from here to love Johnson County,” Emma Robinson says. “By participating in our community and spending your time and money here, you are bringing in tourism.”