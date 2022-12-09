The Hometown Service Coalition of Johnson County is a group of professionals who have come together hoping to make a difference in their hometown of Mountain City. Over the past two years, HSC has raised money from local corporate and individual donors to renovate and resurface the tennis courts for pickleball and replace the playground equipment in Cunningham Park, where they are still working to install handicap-accessible equipment, a climbing wall, and four memorial benches.
Currently, HSC is working to replace the community’s skateboard park in Ralph Stout Park. The existing facility is over twenty years old and in terrible condition. The surface is dangerously cracked and has only three decrepit skateboard ramps. Around 30 young people nonetheless have continued using it. Unfortunately, during the past month, the town of Mountain City’s insurance representative has cordoned off and banned the use of the existing skateboard park for posing a threat to the safety of our young people. Hence, a new, better-designed skateboard park is now more essential than ever.
By renovating the present skateboard park and upgrading it to include access to scooters and bikes, along with an adjacent basketball court, HSC is hoping to create a healthy, safe, and welcoming facility for the underserved youth and children of Johnson County. The conveniently located park is within walking distance of three schools in Mountain City. HSC’s major goal is to attract a larger segment of Johnson County’s youth and children to enjoy this facility which would be available for outdoor recreation most of the year.
HSC is grateful for the Operation Pocket Change Grant that has been used to fund fees for engineers’ testing and evaluating the space and creating a plan for sustainability, safety, and service for the new structure. However, the cost of resurfacing and excavating the footprint, replacing all the ramps with newly designed and substantial concrete structures, and having enough space for additional activities are beyond the scope of local donations. A $100,000 price tag will require state and possibly national grants.
Nela Pleasant Radar, HSC’s Chair of the skateboard project, has met with engineers, surveyors, and excavators and has visited area parks to help create a plan that would be the most cost-effective while working to serve the area better. The group is presently considering a model from Oklahoma City that illustrates the direction in which HSC is headed.
The Hometown Service Coalition’s priority is to provide healthy, safe, and accessible recreation for all Johnson County citizens. HSC is also at work contacting and preparing to contact different resources, including TVA, the TN State Department of Health, and The Tony Hawks Foundation, to apply for grants to fund this project. They would greatly appreciate any support or information regarding resources for this project.
Submitted by Wanda Payne, HSC Board Member