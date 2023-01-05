Christmas day saw the opening of many presents across Johnson County.
Perhaps the most heartwarming gifts are the ones that are given to someone in need. Sunday, December 25, saw the delivery of more than $3,000 worth of gifts to Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary. The special delivery was the brainchild of Nina Richards-Lane, owner of Barks and Bubbles Dog Grooming, and Tammy Bunton, owner of Southern Paws Designs.
Preparations for the special day began far in advance. The excitement started when donations were collected at the Annual Community Christmas at the Forge craft show. Patrons visiting the show brought a plethora of dog toys, blankets, chews, and cleaning supplies for Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary.
But Johnson County residents’ generosity did not stop there. Many more donations were collected after the November event until Christmas Eve at Barks and Bubbles Dog Grooming. “This was a huge help for these animals who don't have a home,” said Richards-Lane. “They don’t get Christmas like our pets at home do.”
Residents were not the only ones giving gifts for shelter animals. Local businesses also donated supplies and money. “High Standards Plumbing of Mountain City donated a $500 check plus over $300 in toys, while Sherry and JP’s Chicken House collected some cash donations, too,” said Richards-Lane. “Team Chevy in Boone donated a $500 check, and great families in our area donated everything else.”
In addition to receiving and collecting the gifts for the big day, sponsors also went above and beyond to make the delivery special too.
“Sherry from Sherry and JPs Chicken House also was our "Santa sleigh" delivering all the gifts. Cheryl from Mike's BBQ was one of our reindeer, along with Tammy from Southern Paws Designs, and Nicole, Nina, and Alice from Barks and Bubbles,” said Richards-Lane.
There is no doubt the Christmas delivery was a huge success. The community continues to demonstrate support on behalf of four-legged friends. The recent display was evidence of Johnson County’s generous spirit and kindness toward the care of rescues. Melissa Gentry, founder of Rescue D.O.G agreed. “I am truly blessed by the outpouring of support from our community for the rescue animals during Christmas,” said Gentry. “I love each and every one of you, and thank you from the bottom of my heart. You gave the animals an amazing Christmas.”
To donate or for more information, www.rescuedogendoflifesanctuary.org or on Facebook.