The popular Trade Mill and Native Heritage Days festival is returning this year with even more to offer.
Trade Mill and Native Heritage Days is a beloved festival, and it is easy to see why, each year, the event becomes more popular. The original ‘Trade Days’ started in 1999 and ran consecutively till 2011. After the hiatus, organizers wanted to start the fan favorite again but under a new name, offering some of the treasured events to return and adding some new ones.
On September 16th and 17th, the annual event will celebrate its fourth year, and folks are invited to come and have a fun-filled day.
“We want people to come on out and have some fun, as we will be featuring bluegrass music all day,” said Bill Bird, Secretary for Trade Community Center.
The music is sure to be a big draw for visitors, but the festival has something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. Many food vendors will be on-site to offer a variety of different things to tempt even the pickiest of tastebuds. In addition to food vendors, the “Trade Fire Department will be set up in the kitchen of the community center and will be serving food as part of their fundraiser,” said Bird.
Old-time demonstrations will offer guests the opportunity to experience life as it was in the past before modern inventions.
While discussing how some inventions have changed life, Bird mentioned, “We will have the hit-and-miss engine running. It is a motor farmer used to pull into their fields on a palette. They could use it for anything a motor was needed for, like drawing water. We will also have a blacksmith and a woodcarver, and we will be making apple butter all day. You can help stir if you want.”
For those who want to learn even more about times past, the Trade Museum will be open for visitors during the festival.
“The moonshine still is on display in the museum,” said Bird, adding, “People like to see that.”
For the youngest of the crowd, a special area will be set up for the festival. “We will have bouncy houses, a children’s train, and a petting zoo,” said Bird. “Everything in the ‘Kid’s Zone’ is included in the five-dollar admission, except food.”
Adults and children of all ages are sure to enjoy the returning crowd favorite, the Native American demonstrations and dancers.
“The dancers come from all over America to compete,” said Bird.
An added benefit this year was included to help with parking. Organizers have arranged for a special shuttle service.
4th Annual Trade Mill Days and Native Heritage Days at 228 Murdock Road, Trade, Tennessee, from 9-5 p.m.