Johnson County Welcome Center hosted its first-ever Cookie Walk last Saturday, playing a major role in the Christmas holiday kickoff festivities.
Visitors came from all over to participate in the special day, and proceeds benefited the Johnson County Historical Society. While locals came to support the Johnson County Historical Society, some felt the patrons were the ones who gained the most from the event.
“It is awesome, really special,” said Dorinda Shepherd, owner of CrystaLac, “We sponsored it.” Shepard shared the cookie walk experience with four generations of her family. “I was in Johnson City for ten years,” said Linnea Yongue, Shepherd’s daughter, “I moved back, and it is really special to be here with my family.”
Homemade cookies were not the only treats being offered to guests. A holiday-themed drink bar offering cocoa, wassail, and even gnome punch were available. Commenting on the festive gnome decorations, Treasurer Ginger Milsap said, “Whatever makes children’s eyes get excited and happy makes it worth it.”
The cookie walk was supported by the Johnson County High School Culinary Arts. “We made over 650 cookies in class,” said Johnson County student Cynthia Furches. “I love to bake, and I love sharing what I love with the community.”
Additional cookies were donated to the cause by community members. While some of the recipes came from the historical cookbooks sold in the Museum, other recipes were family heirlooms passed down through generations of baking. “The preacher cookie is an authentic Appalachian Christmas cookie. It was my mom’s recipe,” said Chef Travis Heath, Culinary Arts Teacher. “My mom passed away; her tradition lives on through my baking.”
Although everyone came for the cookies, others came to enjoy what hopefully will become a new yearly tradition. “I think it’s wonderful for the kids to have a new activity,’ said Milsap. “I do think it will be a yearly event,” said Annabeth Spivey, Secretary. “People can come and get baked goods and don’t have to make their own.”
Visitors and sponsors deemed the Cookie Walk a success and are already looking forward to next year’s event. “I think this being our first year, it’s a big success,” said Sheila Caldwell, Assistant to Mayor Potter. “We got to spread a little holiday cheer and raise some money for the historical society.”
The Johnson County Museum of History is located at the Johnson County Welcome Center & Museum at 716 South Shady Street in Mountain City, Tennessee, and is open to the public free of charge.
For more information about Johnson County, call 423-727-5800.