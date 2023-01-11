The annual Festival of Trees at the Johnson County Welcome Center was a huge success this year.
Thank you to all the community, businesses, and individuals for your support. Twenty-three beautifully decorated trees were placed on both levels.
Winners were chosen by the number of votes cast for each tree. Winners in the Festival of Trees were:
1st Place, The Litter Chicks. $100,
2nd Place, Stateline Baptist Church $75,
3rd, Place 4-H Group $50,
4th Place Calvary Baptist Awana Group $25.
A special thanks to Danny Herman's Family and Doe Valley Farms for the beautiful wreaths, which were decorated and hung in Anni’s Backyard. We look forward to a bigger and more beautiful festival next year.
Honorable Mention:
Stateline Stompers
Crystalac
Mayor Larry Potter
Knerrs Vintage Antiques
Hux Lipford Funeral Home
The Newcomers Club
Anni’s Backyard
American Legion Auxillary
VFW
DAR
Johnson County School Board
Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation
Christie’s School of Dance
Wednesday Music Club
Sunrise Quilt Guild
Doe Mountain Recreation
Chamber of Commerce
Johnson County Welcome Center
Johnson County Historical Society