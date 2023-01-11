1st place The Litter Chicks

The annual Festival of Trees at the Johnson County Welcome Center was a huge success this year.

Thank you to all the community, businesses, and individuals for your support.  Twenty-three beautifully decorated trees were placed on both levels. 

Winners were chosen by the number of votes cast for each tree. Winners in the Festival of Trees were:

1st Place, The Litter Chicks. $100,

2nd Place, Stateline Baptist Church $75,

3rd, Place 4-H Group $50,

4th Place Calvary Baptist Awana Group $25.

A special thanks to Danny Herman's Family and Doe Valley Farms for the beautiful wreaths, which were decorated and hung in Anni’s Backyard. We look forward to a bigger and more beautiful festival next year.

Honorable Mention:

Stateline Stompers

Crystalac

Mayor Larry Potter

Knerrs Vintage Antiques

Hux Lipford Funeral Home

The Newcomers Club

Anni’s Backyard

American Legion Auxillary

VFW

DAR

Johnson County School Board

Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation

Christie’s School of Dance

Wednesday Music Club

Sunrise Quilt Guild

Doe Mountain Recreation

Chamber of Commerce

Johnson County Welcome Center

Johnson County Historical Society