Egg-strodinary prices have hit the shelves, and Avian Influenza is the likely culprit of egg shortage and price increase.
Milk, bread, and eggs are the words when inclement weather hits and residents flock to one of three grocery stores in Johnson County. These are often the three items a household runs out of most often during the week. But anyone that’s visited the grocery store lately would have noticed a slight increase in milk and bread prices and an egg-strodinary price increase in chicken eggs.
One might ask, do the eggs suddenly cook for you and clean up after themselves? No. Are they suddenly packed with more nutrients? No. Are store-bought eggs in a fancier container or provided in chicken variety packs like Easter Eggers, White Leghorn, and Orpington varieties? No, although White Leghorns do supply the majority of the chicken industry’s Grade A, Large Eggs according to a multitude of websites, including www.thehappychickencoop.com, and the College of Agricultural Sciences at The Pennsylvania State University, “the White Leghorn produces approximately 300 eggs per chicken per year making it the preferred breed of choice for the egg industry.”
That being said, according to a recent article on Yahoo, “data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the average price of a dozen large Grade A eggs in a U.S. city reached $4.250 in December 2022, more than doubling the $1.788 consumers were paying a year earlier.” https://www.yahoo.com/now/act-god-type-stuff-trade-163000136.html. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated January 18, 2023, “the number of poultry affected by Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Poultry is 57,868,714.”
The CDC article U.S. Approaches Record Number of Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Wild Birds and Poultry, dated November 3, 2022, states, “To date, bird flu viruses have been found in U.S. commercial and backyard poultry in 44 states and in wild birds in 46 states since early 2022.” https://www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/spotlights/2022-2023/hearing-record-number-avian-influenza.ht m. The more recent egg shortage seems to be the most speculated result due to the bird flu skyrocketing prices at the grocery store.
While there is a one-time investment of food and water containers, housing/fencing, and the purchase of chickens or diddles, the excitement that comes with raising chickens and the taste of a farm-fresh egg is said to be worth it by chicken enthusiasts.
According to an article from bbc.com, “A French village has proposed giving two chickens to each household to cut down on organic waste.” The story added, “... chickens should each consume 330 lbs of rubbish per year.” It was reported that while helping to reduce waste (organic matter), “the chickens will help families save money by providing eggs.”
During a local reconnaissance mission to source out egg prices in the Mountain City grocery stores, Food Lion ranged in price from $3.89 for half a dozen large white eggs to $6.49 for a dozen jumbo white eggs. The free range came in at $6.79, pasture-raised came in at $7.99, and 30 large, white eggs for $12.19, making each egg 40.6 cents. Food Country was out of extra large white eggs but had a dozen large brown eggs for $3.49, large white dozen for $5.49, jumbo dozen eggs for $5.49, and a dozen medium white eggs for $3.99. Price Less Foods has 2.5 dozen large eggs on sale for $9.55, usually $10.55, 12 medium white eggs at $3.69, jumbo dozen eggs on sale for $4.00, usually $4.42, extra large eggs - dozen on sale for $3.90 usually $4.32. Price Less sale ends 1/24.
The cost of a chicken range if you plan to raise them, but they generally start at $2.99 at Rural King; you must buy 6; otherwise, you can look up chickens for sale on Craigslist, contact local farmers, or attend the Longhorn Auction.
So, while no one knows which came first, the chicken or the egg, the new question seems to be which is better; to raise chickens or continue to buy eggs?