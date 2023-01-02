Johnson County has opted to borrow $950,000 from itself at zero percent interest to pay the contractors, engineers, and architects for the renovations to take place in 2023 on the DCS/DHS building.
The request was proposed and brought for a vote to borrow the money from within at the last County Commissioners' meeting.
The vote passed unanimously. According to state law, the county can borrow the money for a period of 9 years, where annual payments will be made until the note has been paid off. While the estimate is less than the $950,000 note, Johnson County Director of Accounts and Budgets Russell Robinson said, “if there is an overrun, they have a cushion not to hold the project up.”
According to county officials, if the full amount is not needed, the excess will be returned, and the annual payments will continue each June.
Shaw and Shanks Architects out of Johnson City will also act as project manager, overseeing every aspect of the project in conjunction with the county. Shaw and Shanks has worked with the State of Tennessee for three years and will provide full service throughout the project, including negotiations and bidding for the various contractors hired to complete the project, including placing an ad in the JC Press on behalf of the county.
The county will be involved in the process, and a semi-public hearing with recommendations to the county will take place and will be brought to the county commissioners for review and voting.
The State of TN leases the DCS/DHS building from Johnson County. The county has a 10-year lease and is currently in year 1 of 2 of the amended extension to the current lease.
In January 2024, the county is likely to start receiving a higher rental amount on the new lease once renovations are complete. The county expects to have the project completed on or before December 2023.