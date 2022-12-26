On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter presented a resolution to the Johnson County Commissioners requesting to pursue the acquisition of the National Guard Armory property located at 1923 South Shady Street, Mountain City.
Unsure of when the National Guard departed, Potter, speculates that they combined with Elizabethton, which would make sense given the resources there and the close proximity to Johnson County. As for now, without getting any hopes up, Potter said he would “really like to acquire this building and the land for Johnson County, but first, I needed the resolution to pass so I can send it to the people in charge.”
Next on the agenda, the state will need to have it appraised before Potter can move any further on his goal. When asked what his wish/needs list is for the Armory, Potter said, “I haven’t gotten that far yet, there are others to consider, and we have to get the facility first.”
Potter added, “I needed to propose the resolution and get the commission’s approval before I could present it to the state. After which, we’ll need to brainstorm and hold an open public forum which is a very important part of the process.” Potter said, “I don’t have all the answers, nor do I want to have all the answers. I like listening to other ideas. It’s a crucial step in the process in order for things to come together and present that wow idea that would better serve the people – and that would be a great thing.”
In 1994 and 1996, Potter said the approximate 10.6 acres were bought for around $102,000.
“The county has approximately $250,000 invested in the land and toward the building”. The TN State of Military Department owns the property. Because the county has a vested interest in the Armory building, Potter hopes it can be acquired from the state for little to no cost before it hits the open market, IF it hits the open market. Of course, this is a potential business deal between the state and the county. Potter is committed to gathering all the details he needs from the various sources he’s been in contact with to work towards the acquisition.
Many of the buildings in Johnson County are pressed for space or need repair. The old jail building, for example, has a roof leak and bad lighting. Others are cramped and in need of expansion. Potter feels very confident the Armory will be offered to Johnson County first, and Potter is working diligently through the requirements to obtain it for the county while also being practical that it isn’t a done deal. Potter was adamant about not getting any hopes up but is working toward the necessary steps for a positive resolution.