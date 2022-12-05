The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is set to host its commodity distributions across the region, which includes Johnson County.
According to event organizers, the upcoming distribution for Mountain City (Johnson County) will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church, 401 West Main St, Mountain City, TN.
As has been the case in the past, items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first-come, first-served basis to income-eligible households until all commodities are gone. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff.
Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Commodity cards will no longer be needed, but we strongly encourage each recipient to complete an application the week before the date of your distribution. This will reduce your wait time during the distribution. However, staff will be available on-site during the Distribution if you wish to complete an application on the day of the event. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must be authorized on your application; limits to pick up are ten (10) orders.
The distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at noon or earlier if food is no longer available.
UETHDA Marketing and Development Director Drew Deakins cautioned that “misrepresentation of need or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.”
In a release, Deakins added that UETHDA, located in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, has provided the tools, education, and support for a better life for over 50 years.
“The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership,” he said.
Currently, UETHDA serves eight counties in northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington, and Unicoi, and has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long terms paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more.
UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties.
To learn more, visit www.helpingneighbors.com.