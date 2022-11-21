The proper disposal of trash and the health and safety of the town’s sanitation workers became a priority on the council’s agenda at its recent meeting in Mountain City.
The uncompromising discussion focused on the community’s responsibility and the subsequent notices to be distributed by the sanitation workers when deemed necessary.
“We have made flyers for the workers to have with them in their truck,” said Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan. “We have also mailed letters notifying residents they are not in compliance, and we will not be picking up their trash,” he said.
According to Jordan, fliers are designed to explain to residents the reason when and why their garbage was not collected.
Such reasons may include trash bags exceeding a certain weight or if they are ripped and the refuse being loose and strewn all over the ground.
To avoid the latter, local sanitation workers are on the front lines to encourage residents to obtain or purchase a garbage can in which to place their securely tied trash bags.
But, the city’s most recent effort to ensure the proper disposal of trash across the region stems from a more serious issue: the presence of hypodermic needles.
“If the sanitation crew sees needles in the trash, or a needle sticking out of the bag, they are directed not to pick up that trash and to leave a flyer notice explaining why there was no trash collection,” he said.
Jordan and his Alderman were clearly committed to the new wave of ensuring that their city workers are both protected and that residents will get the point to pay more attention to the very elementary but crucial part of a town or city’s proper function.
Of course, while not collecting the trash specifically when a needle is visible offers some protection for the workers, Jordan agreed that it would be safest if the worker were not exposed to such danger in the first place.
Hazardous material exposure is a genuine risk for sanitation workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), refuse collection is the fifth most dangerous job in the nation. Hazards include getting cut by glass, exposure to toxic substances, and being stuck by medical equipment such as needles.
After it was brought to the City Council’s attention, such a reality led to a renewed effort to address the issue. Interestingly, improperly disposed of needles in the garbage can come from several sources, which Jordan also emphasized.
“It is not necessarily the drug heads that are throwing needles in the trash,” said Jordan. “A lot of them come from diabetic people where they take shots and check sugar.”
A worker stuck by a needle causes not only an injury that could lead to a loss of work, but a needle stick can spread infections like HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B. Used hypodermic needles, and insulin syringes should never be thrown into the trash.
FDA-approved containers to dispose of used needles can be obtained from healthcare providers online, at medical facilities, pharmacies, and medical supply companies. These special containers are leakproof and have a hard plastic outer layer and a non-removable lid, thereby protecting them from punctures. If an FDA-cleared sharps container is unavailable, an old liquid laundry soap container could be an alternative.
While the outcome of the city’s effort remains to be seen, Jordan and the rest of the council have promised to stay on top of the matter and to be committed to ensuring proper sanitation procedures are in place and that the city’s sanitation workers are safe.