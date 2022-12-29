City Hall will have a much-needed new drive-through window installed this week, thanks to City Council members’ approval and hard work. Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan and City Recorder Bud Crosswhite spearheaded the project initiative.
The council has had discussions at several meetings regarding the need to upgrade the current window. When the drive-through window was placed on the agenda, council members unanimously approved the project.
Residents of Johnson County utilize the drive-through window for various reasons, but most customers use it to pay their water bills. The current window has been in place for several years and has served the county well. “The window could be older than fifty years,” said Jordan.
Although upgrading equipment is costly, the current window cannot be repaired due to age and needs to be replaced.
“The mechanical parts that work the money/bill tray to slide in and out are worn out,” said Mayor Jordan, “The parts are obsolete.”
Several other important features of the window are currently not functioning and cannot be fixed.
In addition to the drawer mechanism not sliding for the money tray, the speakers on the current window are also faulty. While discussing the new drive-through window’s speaker system, Jordan said, “The customer will be able to hear the clerk much better.”
While the new window is expected to improve customer service, it will also benefit the clerks who use it. The new drawer is ergonomically designed to lessen the strain of opening and closing. “It will really help the clerk working the window,” said Jordan.
Bankpak will be installing the window. Bankpak, out of Knoxville, Tennessee, has supplied institutions with premium, commercial security products for over thirty-nine years. According to their website, the business is family owned and operated with the goal of making every day better for customers. That goal is in harmony with why the window is being installed, better customer service.
The cost for installation is $16,983.00.
Due to the installation, the City Hall drive-through window will be closed from December 27-29, 2022. During this time, customers can utilize the payment window located inside City Hall to pay their water bill.
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org