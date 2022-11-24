The Budget Committee met on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the upper courtroom before the Commissioner’s meeting an hour later. Budget Committee members Jerry Gentry, Gina Meade, Huey Long, Fred Phipps, Mayor Larry Potter-Chairman, and Russell Robinson – Director of Accounts and Budgets, met to discuss approval of several topics. A five-year inmate communication service, a three-year agreement for online policy maintenance with the Tennessee School Boards Association for $3,500 per year, Bayview boat ramp parking lot lighting, an economic impact study, and to discuss of the Thomson Reuters legal subscription were all on the list.
While all of this may sound unfamiliar or Greek to the residents of Johnson County, both the monthly Budget Meeting and the Commissioners’ Meetings are open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend, but you must sign up before the meeting to speak unless the invitation is opened to those in attendance by the commission.
Any discussion topic involving a budget item is brought to the Commissioners for review, as documentation is added to their packets, open for discussion and questions, and voted on before putting into place with motions, seconds, discussions, and a roll call vote where majority rules.
A Proclamation referring to the (FCAMC) Family Court Awareness Month Committee designated to increase awareness that prioritizes the safety of children and what it means to put a child’s interests first. This committee intends to bring awareness to the estimated 58,000 children who have been ordered into unsupervised contact and have been on the receiving end of domestic violence, trauma, sexual abuse, separation, and so much more. This vital mission helps to educate judges, other family court professionals, etc., based on evidence and collected research. Mayor Larry Potter has declared “every Month of November to be Family Court Awareness Month.”
The Commissioners’ meeting began as usual with an opening prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a roll call. All but two were in attendance. Tracy Greer and Huey Long were not present.
Dustin Shearin, who handles the purchasing for the county, spoke of the CVIF Grant Application with the Town of Mountain City. Mayor Larry Potter asked the Commissioners to consider appointing Jerry Redden to the Airport Advisory Committee and included some information in their packet about Redden’s “many years in aviation.” The committee put it to a vote, agreed, and moved on to the next agenda item.
A Resolution requesting the Governor of Tennessee and the State Attorney General to take the necessary action to protect the medical freedom of those serving in the Tennessee Army, Air National Guard, and Tennessee State Guard. This resolution, sponsored by County Mayor Larry Potter, was requested on November 17, 2022, and reviewed by the County Commissioners to include reinstating TN Army and Air National Guard members full benefits who have refused the Covid-19 vaccine, preventing them from being subjected to being fired over it, along with non-pay status. Section 1, a-g pertains to the unjustified vaccine mandate, where it pertains to salary payments and no-pay status, halting firings – including those with medical or religious exemptions, documentation related to vaccination results, guard member retention, and more.
With the Tourism Stakeholders meeting coming up, the economic Impact Study is vital to the economy of this county. The Economic Impact Study, partnering with the Johnson County Trail Association, Doe Mountain Recreation Authority, Johnson County, Town of Mountain City, Washington County, Virginia, and Town of Damascus, Virginia, is said by Potter to have “seed money of $2500 not to exceed our part of $1,500”. Potter added, “I think it’s a good idea. It may help us apply for another grand down the road”.
A Tourism workshop is said to take place on December 1. The workshop will show you how to apply for grants and show business owners how it will help their businesses. The Trail Committee is also trying to connect the Creeper trail to the Laurel trail, which will bring more people to the community. This helps the county when dollars are spent on dining, shopping, and lodging, among other things.
The meeting adjourned at 8:13 p.m.