In an effort to ensure the best internet coverage, area residents are called upon to challenge the current broadband map now available to view on the broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home website. According to officials, the opportunity to improve service also includes cellular coverage.
When residents view the map surrounding their home location, it seems as if coverage is plentiful or are told that it is the case, but more often, cell service is lost, or it is difficult to access the internet at home.
Commenting on the issue and the benefits of taking part in the challenge, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter said, “if we can get people to participate, it should help the community.”
According to the www.tn.gov website, “on Monday, September 22, 2022, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee”. The website added, “broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 unserved homes and businesses across 58 counties”.
The definition of “unserved areas” by The U.S. The Department of the Treasury deems an area “lacking access to a wireless connection capable of minimum speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload.” It is noteworthy that according to TN.gov., “due to the increasing demands of the digital age, any connection that provides lower than 100 Mbps download speed, and 20 Mbps upload speed is now deemed “unserved.”
During previous interviews, Potter has expressed the need for expanded broadband throughout Johnson County and, more recently, has added, “if we get good participation and you look at the map, it seems like we are in good shape, but in reality, I don’t think we are in good shape at all. It might help us get more funds to expand the broadband options in our area, which will help our community as a whole”.
Potter emphasized that the effort comes down to something quite simple when he said, “It’s all about helping people.”
To find an address, participants can visit https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. After typing the address into the search bar, on the right side of the screen, a panel will appear showing what the FCC has for that location and service information. If the address is not on the map, the area in which the address should be can be selected by clicking “challenge location” and following the prompts to submit a location challenge.
A confirmation email of receipt of the challenge by the FCC will be sent. If the represented information is inaccurate, residents can challenge the availability directly with the FCC by doing the following: 1. Once the address is found on the map, view the service information on the right-side panel. 2. If the information is incorrect, select “availability challenge.” 3. Then select the providers to be challenged. 4. Follow the prompts to complete the challenge.
If unsure whether the noted information is accurate, residents may contact their service provider to verify the availability.
The upcoming deadline to participate in the challenge is Friday, January 13, 2023.
More information can be found at: https://www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers, and assistance is available at: ECD.Broadband@tn.gov.