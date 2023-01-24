Bravery Understanding Motivation Perseverance are the words that make up the acronym B.U.M.P., an organization founded by Megan Farley in memory of her late husband, Holland Lee Farley, who many knew by his nickname, Bump.
It all started in October 2020 when Lee began feeling unwell. After going to the doctor and undergoing three months’ worth of various tests, Lee was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer, which affected his lungs, liver, and spine. Lee began chemo treatments shortly after that. The week of Christmas 2020, Lee ended up in the hospital. Lee had developed shortness of breath, and blood clots were found in his lungs.
Discharged on Christmas day during a snowstorm, Megan recalled having to drive 3.5 hours to get home in the severe weather while family members gathered at their house waiting for their safe arrival, so they could attempt to give Bump a normal Christmas.
Around 11:30 P.M. that evening, Megan said, “Lee headed to use the restroom and fell, panic set in, and after several attempts, with my help, Lee tried again to get up.” Megan said she helped restore calmness to Lee before trying to get Lee up off the ground. But it was no use, as Lee began to fall again and stopped breathing altogether. With tears in her eyes, Megan said, “I called 9-1-1 and started CPR.” Megan added, “they worked on Lee for about an hour before taking him to the hospital.” “The blood clot had moved, taking Lee’s life,” Megan explained. By the time Lee arrived at the hospital, he was gone.
The backbone of the foundation includes Megan Farley, Holland Lee (Bump) Farley’s wife, who is also the Founder and Executive Director, has a background in the medical field, and has worked for the Circuit Court Clerks office for three years. Megan listed each member and board member, stating their names, positions, and what they bring to the table.
Ellen Watkins is a well-connected jill of all trades where volunteering is concerned. As the Circuit Court Clerk, Melissa Hollaway, Secretary from the legal standpoint, sees the people and knows their needs. Brenda Tester, Treasurer; Sheriff, Eddie Testers’ wife, is also an EMS and works in the medical field. Board member Jennifer Reesman works in DCS and knows the kids and the needs of those children, and Amber Stewart works in the school system.
“The people we help exemplify the meaning of B.U.M.P. because what we do isn’t a handout, but a hand up we are giving,” Megan explained.
Ellen added, “there is so much depression here; our hearts are here to help lift spirits up.”
One of the biggest fundraisers includes driving golf carts at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Ellen, who has worked with many other organizations, went to them and asked if it would be Ok if she brought them another organization. They happily accepted, and now, during NHRS, Drag races, and NASCAR events, several people who volunteer to help drive golf carts for those needing a ride to and from the parking lot to the event safely hitch a ride.
The Bristol Motor Children Charities - The Bucket Brigade has big red buckets set out where donations are collected and split locally between the groups. Donations are divided evenly amongst the charities working the events. The money for this fundraiser largely goes towards bringing in the organization Appalachian Miles for Smiles, an organization of dentists, hygienists, and assistants who have helped Johnson County residents with cleanings, fillings, and extractions free of charge.
A big portion of the people the organization helps is the children and teens in Johnson County. According to Ellen, “they have provided over seventy-five thousand dollars in dental work, and just last year, “we brought in Ballad for free mammograms.” Most current needs often requested are shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hair ties, and black leggings.
Keyshia Reuben, at JCMS, has a no-questions-asked resource room where items needed can be retrieved by students in need.
Watkins says, “they don’t have to ask; if they need it, they can get it.”
To volunteer, donate, or uplift, please reach out to Ellen Watkins at (423) 426-3093. B.U.M.P. donations can be made through Venmo @jcbumpfoundation.