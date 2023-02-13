Roads are rough this time of year, and nowhere is that more apparent than on Divide Road. Up to the county line, Divide Road is well-maintained–but past that point, the county roads have noticeably more snow and ice.
Johnson County Road Superintendent Jeff Wagner says that the trouble is multifaceted. Staffing, budget, mileage, and of course, unpredictable winter weather conditions all play a role–especially in parts of the county that are more prone to snowfall and freezing temperatures, like Trade.
“In the county, we have 378 miles of road to plow, one way,” Wagner said. “That makes 756 miles round trip, and that’s further than Myrtle Beach.”
Wagner went on to say that the Highway Department has 20 trucks for 513 miles of roads. Four of those trucks go to Trade, leaving 16 for the rest of the county.
Mountain City Public Works is responsible for about 75 roads with its five plows, according to Superintendent Kenneth Dickens. Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan applauds the work that the Public Works Department does to “spread some chat and little amounts of salt on steep hills when it snows.”
One difference between county and city maintenance is that the county doesn’t use salt.
“Salt is between $70-80 per ton, and we can’t afford it,” Wagner said. “A lot of our roads are surface treated with spray tar and gravel, so the roads won’t take the salt anyway.”
Wagner’s department uses chat to maintain county roads in the winter. Chat is a type of small gravel and is cheaper than salt at $18-25 per ton. “The roads might not even look like we touched them, but there’s gravel underneath,” Wagner said. “And if it's pouring snow, the roads might not look like they’ve even been plowed by the time we get back.”
Although Wagner’s department of 25 employees may be spread thin at times, he is incredibly proud of his staff. “I praise my men and girls; they’re doing a great job. I have a super crew, and you cannot believe how I’m blessed. They make it easier. It’s a lot of miles to cover, and we hit every single one when it snows.”
The Tomahawk reached out to Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter for comment; however, Potter referred all inquiries to the Highway Department head Jeff Wagner. The Highway Department can be reached at 423-727-7851.