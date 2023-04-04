The real estate market in Mountain City, TN, has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it a popular destination for those looking to settle in a charming mountain town.
According to various sources, including Zillow, RedFin, Census, and the TN VA Regional MLS, the town has seen an increase in home values, a rise in demand for housing, and a population growth of approximately 3 percent over the past decade as people flock from cities to rural towns.
Zillow reports that the median home value in Mountain City has “increased 9.4 percent over the last year, placing the median home at $157,607,” which indicates a thriving real estate market in the area.
RedFin also reports that Mountain City’s real estate market is “very competitive,” although the overall housing market is “down half percent with the median home valued at $386,536.” This “decrease of 22.3 percent” compared to the “418,359 homes sold in the United States in February 2022 as compared to only 324,900 homes sold in February 2023,” according to the RedFin website.
The town’s natural beauty, with its stunning mountain scenery, has undoubtedly contributed to the growing appeal of Mountain City. The Appalachian Mountains surround the town, providing residents with breathtaking views and countless opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, camping, and fishing. The Cherokee National Forest also lies just outside of town, offering even more opportunities for outdoor adventure.
In addition to its obvious beauty, Mountain City boasts a strong sense of community and a low cost of living. The town’s residents are known for their friendliness. Just see the sign coming into the city limits, notating “Mountain City, A Friendly Hometown,” and the local economy is supported by small businesses that have been operating in the area for generations. This small-town charm, combined with a low cost of living, makes Mountain City an attractive destination for those seeking a slower pace of life.
The TN VA Regional MLS provides more in-depth information on the real estate market in Mountain City. The statistics support the following data, pulled on March 22, 2023: “Median list prices are down -6.75 percent compared to February 2022 with a Cumulative Days on Market of 129 days in February 2023 an increase from 78 days in February 2022, a 65.38 percent increase.”
The TN VA Regional MLS statistics include, “the median sold price from February 2022 has increased from $150,000 to $180,000 in February 2023.”
As the real estate market in Mountain City continues to grow, potential buyers should be aware of the increasing competition and higher home prices in the area. However, with its natural beauty, friendly community, and affordable cost of living, Mountain City remains an attractive destination for those seeking a peaceful and picturesque mountain town lifestyle.