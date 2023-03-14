At the Mountain City Planning Commission meeting on February 23, officials acknowledged that the town needs to update its current sign ordinance.
The current sign ordinance includes a one-time fee of $100 for a lighted sign and $50 for a non-lighted sign, but does not discuss the colorful, flowing feather flags that some businesses have adopted on Main Street.
First Tennessee Development District Community Planner Amber Orlikowski argued that the feather flags on Main Street pose a problem. “Main Street should be free of obstruction,” Orlikowski said. “Fifteen-foot flags are not good a size for visibility.”
Orlikowski went on to explain that several communities in East Tennessee–including Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, and Greeneville–already regulate feather flags, and Tusculum bans them entirely.
As it stands, temporary signs don’t require a permit within town limits, but the Planning Commission and Board of Aldermen will be evaluating whether it is time to update the sign ordinance to regulate signs that don’t fit neatly into such categories, including feather flags.
Feather flags are currently counted as temporary flags, since they can be removed. But Orlikowski pointed out that, since feather flags are installed in the ground, they should be counted as permanent structures that require a permit.
Orlikowski also suggested that the new sign ordinance might be updated to include a sliding scale price that would reflect the size of the sign, rather than a one-size-fits-all fee.
The question of directional signage also came up at the meeting. According to the town’s current sign ordinance, businesses are limited to two signs–unless the signs are necessary for direction.
The Senior Center has approached the town about installing another sign that would signify shuttle parking, so that drivers could pick up seniors from the Arts Center parking lot and drive them over to the Senior Center. According to Orlikowski, “directional signs are viewed differently, and there can be more than one.”
One city resident also brought up concerns about abandoned business signs and post-election political signs. The Mayor asserted that the city does have an abandoned sign ordinance, and Orlikowski reminded the council that they could enforce a penalty for temporary signs left up for too long. Mayor Jordan proposed the idea of labeling signs so that the city could keep track of how long signs have been up.
Before the meeting was adjourned, it was agreed that Orlikowski would compile a presentation about feather flags and other communities’ regulations of them to bring to the next meeting. Since the Planning Commission only makes the recommendation, and the Board of Aldermen makes the final decision, it may be several weeks before the new sign ordinance is fully revised.