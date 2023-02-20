It isn’t difficult to overlook or drive past the small recycling center located at 222 Joe Barlow Way, Mountain City, TN. The unattended center houses recycling bins that are crammed full of cardboard and paper.
So who currently picks it up, and where does it go to be recycled?
In the past, the recycling was picked up from the Johnson County recycling center and delivered to a processing facility, but Mayor Larry Potter isn’t sure that is continuing to happen. According to Mayor Larry Potter, “our recycling is broken.”
Currently, the recyclables are getting dropped off by residents, but they aren’t going to a processing plant. Instead, they end up at the transfer station. Potter admits its a current ugly truth, but he did acknowledge that recycling fell by the wayside at some point, and Potter continued to say, “I am actively working on resolving the problem.”
Potter is the one who reached out to The Tomahawk's Freelance Writer, Elizabeth King, to discuss the issues with the recycling center so the community would be aware there is a problem, and he is presently and diligently working to resolve it.
According to the Johnson County TN Government website, under census and demographics, the population for the county, according to census and demographics report for Johnson County as of July 1, 2021, indicates there are 18,170 residents. However, since that time, more people have moved in, and there is an apparent and increased need for a fully operational recycling center that can manage various types of recyclables, not to mention multiple pick-ups and disbursement to the appropriate processing plants.
As of present, no mention of the recycling center is listed under county services on the Johnson County Government website: www.johnsoncountytn.gov. On February 15, 2023, Potter, along with seven upper Eastern Tennessee county mayors, will be meeting to discuss their recycling concerns and objectives to resolve said problems.
In a perfect world, Potter would love to have a bailer to bind the cardboard up and have it taken to a facility that fully recycles the cardboard into new boxes and recycled products, along with a new building to help with the operation. Potter admitted in the past, “residents were very good about participation, and they did a good job sorting and placing good recyclable materials in the appropriate bins.”
Potter will be going to hear what others have to say, listen to their resolutions, participate in the discussions, and find ways where the upper seven can work together to address the recycling concerns so cardboard and other recyclable materials don't end up in the landfill and can be made into something useful once again.