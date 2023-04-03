The local organization, The Positive Thinkers, Inc., was announced by the Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild as this year’s recipient of the 2023 Charity Quilt. “We were very happy to select Positive Thinkers Inc. to receive this year’s quilt,” said Treasurer Deborah Roush, “We wish them every success in raising funds with this beautiful quilt.”
The Charity Quilt was founded with a mission to support local community efforts towards fundraising by providing a large quilt. The program was established in 2004 in an effort to provide nonprofit and charitable organizations the opportunity to raise money for the cause they support.
This year’s quilt recipient, Positive Thinkers, Inc., is a local organization that began in 1990 when a group of friends wanted to form a club that promoted positive attitudes and focused on helping the community.
“We wanted to get women of all ages together,” said Positive Thinkers, Inc., member Courtney Anderson. “That small group has grown a lot, we now have 32 members on our roster, and this year we incorporated and became a 5013c.”
The new incorporated status provides Positive Thinkers an even greater opportunity to help the group raise money for the community. “The 5013c status really opens us up to apply for grants so we can do even more.”
One way the community receives support from the group is through Santa’s Helping Hands program. The event was designed to reach lower-income families during the holidays by providing gifts to children of families in need. Positive Thinkers, Inc. plan to use funds from the 2023 Charity quilt by raffling tickets to win the quilt. Although one fortunate person will be the winner of the quilt, the real winners are the community members who benefit from the proceeds. The funds received from the raffle will be used to expand the annual Helping Hands program.
“We have been focused mainly on children,” said Anderson, “last year we served 140 kids with the Santa’s Helping Hands program. This year with funds received from selling tickets to raffle the quilt, we want to include the children’s families also by providing food boxes.”
Positive Thinker’s Inc. is not just busy during the holiday season helping the community. The organization sponsors events all year long.
“We sponsor the Presidential Academic Excellence Awards and a scholarship fund for seniors," Anderson said. While discussing how much Johnson County students appreciated last year’s event, Anderson added, “We provided a Hawaiian-themed dinner for the kids who won and their families. We decorated and made food, including delicious pineapple pork and coconut rice.”
The group is appreciative of the TN Sunrise Quilt Guild for donating the quilt and has plans to show it off during events all around the community. Presenting the quilt at so many community events offers more locals the opportunity to view the quilt before someone wins it. Additionally, the viewing exposure allows more chances to purchase a ticket and support a good cause.
Tickets cost $2 each or 3 for $5. The winning ticket will be announced around Thanksgiving.
For more information, see Positive Thinkers on Facebook.