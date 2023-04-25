Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THO) will focus on reducing the number of speed-related traffic fatalities in the state during its ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign starting this month.
“The goal is to reduce traffic fatalities statewide and continue to reduce crashes over time through increased awareness, community buy-in, and improved driver behavior,” Tennessee Highway Safety Office Public Information Officer Arriale Tabson said. “Our goal is to equip citizens with tools and information to educate each other and improve driver habits.”
Tabson also said that for the remainder of this month, “law enforcement agencies across Tennessee will collaborate to increase speed-enforcement, education, and awareness.”
“They will be conducting high visibility enforcement, saturation patrols, and other methods to deter speeding,” Tabson said.
Yard signs aside, the THO is also using social media to engage with the community. “The THSO is also utilizing social media to engage citizens by using #SlowDownTN,” Tabson said. “As we distribute free Slow Down yard signs to Tennesseans statewide, we are asking people to share photos of their signs on social media to help increase awareness.”
Jerry Hughes, Coordinator for Northeast Tennessee Traffic Safety, said that the purpose of the ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign is to “re-educate people to be mindful of their surroundings, including the speed limit.” Hughes said that distracted driving is an issue, especially around school zones–and nowhere is this more true than on Hwy 421 in front of Mountain City Elementary.
According to crash data compiled by TITAN Analytics and the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, eight people died in a vehicle crash in 2022, six by a passenger vehicle and two via a motorcycle. According to another TITAN report, ‘County Rankings and Statistics by Emphasis Area 2018 – 2022,’ Johnson County ranks 47 out of 95 counties for Overall Crash Rate, 28 for Fatal Crash Rate, and 70 for Speeding Crash Rate.
For more information, visit https://tntrafficsafety.org/speeding. To request a free “Slow Down Tennessee’ yard sign, email info@tntrafficsafety.org.