Local residents turned up in great numbers to obtain their preordered trees on Friday, March 17, 2023, in honor of Tennessee Tree Day and fundraiser in Mountain City. Additionally a selection of free trees were also available at the event hosted by the local University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension office on College Street.
“It is a great outreach for us,” said Bill Ward, Extension Agent at UT/TSU Extension Johnson County, “A lot of new people have moved to our area and want to change their landscape or add to it, and these trees are specific for our area.”
Local experts were on hand to offer planting tips and helpful guidance. When asked if the weather was too cold to plant the trees, “The best planting times vary depending on the climate zone you live in,” said Ward adding that each tree was specifically chosen for the Johnson County area and “while we will probably have some frost, these trees are dormant, it won’t hurt them, so it is a good time to plant.”
Some people who came for a tree expressed concern regarding the size of the trees offered, mentioning they were much smaller than they would prefer. “People think they are not big enough,” said Jennifer Skarsaune to address the concern, “these will grow and catch up. They won’t have root shock. When you buy a bigger tree and plant it, it experiences root shock. These are ready to grow.”
In addition to experiencing an easier planting transition, an added benefit to starting with a small tree was discussed. “You don’t have to dig as big a hole,” said Skarsaune, “the planting goes fast.”
Many ordered their preferred selection of trees in advance of the event date.
“We had 650 trees preordered,” noted Ward. While some residents may not have heard of the event in time to make a preorder, there was still plenty available for those who may have missed the deadline.
“Some did not make the deadline,” said Ward, “the Tennessee Valley Forestry division sent out a thousand more.”
Part of the surplus of trees was placed in front of the UT extension office with a sign that said, “Free Trees.” This allowed visitors to simply pick up a tree and take home to plant. While discussing how interested the community was in obtaining a free tree, Ward said, “We moved a lot.”
Safe to say, Johnson County will be even more beautiful in the future thanks to the addition of 1,650 more trees obtained during tree day.
“Trees are an investment in the future,” said Skarsaune. Perhaps one of the little trees collected during this year’s Free Tree Day will be the perfect picnic spot for future generations. That is an investment indeed.
Learn more https://johnson.tennessee.edu