On Thursday, June 1st, the Johnson County Senior Center celebrated National Donut Day with fun activities and a sweet treat.
National Donut Day’s origins date back to World War I. In 1917, Salvation Army volunteers stationed in France were trying to find ways to increase the soldiers’ morale on the frontlines. These volunteers, eventually known as “donut lassies,” would establish workstations at the restocking facilities where soldiers would go to replenish essential goods. The soldiers would pick up their needed supplies and a warm donut, bringing a taste of home to the battlefield. Altogether, it is estimated the ladies made 9,000 donuts for the troops daily.
Officially established in 1938, National Donut Day honors the Salvation Army volunteers who encouraged thousands of soldiers with their fresh daily donuts during World War I. Today National Donut Day is celebrated through various activities, from the Salvation Army handing out the original donut recipe the Donut Lassies used in World War I to donut bingo to certain donut chains giving customers a free donut.
At the Senior Center, each member was given half a donut with their lunch and had the opportunity to participate in a donut word search, coloring activity, and donut trivia.
“Celebrating events like National Donut Day gives our members an opportunity to learn new things and have fun while doing it,” Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the Johnson County Senior Center director, said. “Our members love special events and enjoy participating in extra activities throughout the month. If we can encourage them, even a little, with these events, then our time and resources are well spent.”
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com to view a newsletter, visit the center M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.