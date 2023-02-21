The annual Johnson County Financial Report 2022 by the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury stated that it has audited the basic financial statements of Johnson County as of and for the year ended June 30, 2022. As it has been the case in previous years, officials found multiple deficiencies involving several Johnson County offices.
“Our audit resulted in three findings and recommendations, which we have reviewed with Johnson County management,” the official report said, and emphasized that “detailed findings, recommendations, and management’s responses are included in the Single Audit section of the report.”
The audit of the Johnson County Office of Director of Accounts and Budgets revealed that capital assets subsidiary accounting records were not closed and available for audit by August 31, 2022. Findings of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office showed that the office did not review a list of voided transactions.
Findings also included the Offices of Director of Schools reporting a number of deficiencies in purchasing procedures, including “travel expenses were paid based solely on a credit card billing statement for airline tickets without detailed documentation to determine if these charges were properly approved travel expenses. In addition, one of the airline tickets was for the spouse of an employee.”
The Comptroller’s report stated the absence of proper travel documentation and approval “increases the risks of fraud and unauthorized purchases. Expenses related to the cost of an airline ticket for an employee’s spouse are “personal expenses and should not have been paid by the school department. It should be noted that the school department received payment from the employee for the spouse’s airline ticket in January 2022.”
As part of its audit procedures for determining whether the purchasing process was operating as designed, auditors selected a sample of 41 disbursements totaling $186,701 from a population of approximately 6,447 vendor checks totaling $29,031,661.
Due to previous years’ questions and deficiencies related to some purchasing activities, auditors stated that “we selected an additional five disbursements totaling $53,332,” examinations of which revealed several flaws in purchasing procedures, which they said, “are the result of a lack of management oversight, the failure of management to correct the audit finding noted in the prior-year report, and the failure to implement their corrective action plan.”
Some of these issues reported included purchase orders were not issued; purchases exceeded the amount of approved purchase orders. The audit found nine instances where invoices were paid without documentation that goods had been received and/or services had been rendered. Four instances were noted where purchases were coded to accounts that did not reflect the true nature of the expenditures.
The office made some recommendations as well, such as, “purchase orders should be issued for all applicable purchases before purchases are made. Purchase orders should indicate the total dollar amounts of items to be purchased with any necessary revisions adequately documented. The receipt of goods and services should be documented before invoices are paid. Expenditures should be coded to accounts that most appropriately reflect the true nature of the transactions. Sales tax should not be paid, and invoices should be processed in a timely manner to avoid interest charges. Credit card charges for travel should be adequately documented, and officials should ensure they are properly approved before they are paid. Personal expenses should not be paid by the school department," the report said.
In an interview earlier this week, Johnson County Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox acknowledged the deficiencies stated in the audit report and confirmed the necessity to address the issues and make the necessary adjustments.
"We are in complete agreement with the recommendations," Simcox said. "I have met with the board, and we have implemented new policies to ensure that we follow the recommendations."
Late last week, Johnson County School Board member Gary Matheson said that he has been suggesting the need for “hiring a purchasing agent,” adding that “such a person should also be answerable to the entire school board.”
On Tuesday, February 14, Simcox said that a full-time purchasing agent has been hired, which will help address all the concerns stated in the audit findings to avoid future flaws.
Johnson County Schools' consecutive purchasing deficiencies have been questioned in previous years. Simcox said hiring a full-time purchasing agent was not in the budget before, but "we put it in the budget this year." She added that such practices as using school funds for purchases for spouses or family members--even though "they were all immediately repaid"--would no longer continue. She mentioned that travel purchases by school employees will be handled on a reimbursement basis. Spouses and family members will have to use their personal accounts and not school funds.
As for recommendations to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, led by Eddie Tester, the report stated, “Management should review the report of voided transactions on a routine basis. Any unusual transactions should be investigated.” The state also recommended that the Johnson County Office of the Director of Accounts management will ensure that the required records are available for audit by August 31.
To see the entire annual financial report, visit: https://comptroller.tn.gov/content/dam/cot/la/documents/county/2022/FY22JohnsonAFR.pdf