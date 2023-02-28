Pastor Tim Cox, Jr., preached his first Sunday in August 2017. When asked what do you want the people to know about what you desire, Cox replied, “I desire to change people's perception of who Jesus is by engaging them in a way that speaks to the authenticity of who Jesus is.”
The message seems to be working. Just six short years ago, Cox Jr, his wife Theresa, and their five children, Kobe, Hailey, Josie, Karter, and Kloey moved to Mountain City.
Fast forward to today, a five-year lease with an option to renew an unlimited amount of times was signed at what Johnson County residents know as the old Fred’s building. Already one year into the first 5-year lease, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the new Community Church sign was affixed to the building.
Since accepting the head Pastor position in July 2017 at Community Church, located at 167 W E Neatherly Rd, Mountain City, TN, Cox has been busy running several other businesses not affiliated with the church, being a husband and father, and serving the residents of Johnson County. But Cox said, “in 2020, the church experienced exponential growth.” The non-denominational church thus began to discuss building an addition to the current location. Due to a lack of acreage, more space was needed to serve the community of Johnson County better, resulting in the move to a new location on the west end of The Pioneer Village Shopping Center.
According to Cox, the 15,000 square foot renovations will include an auditorium capable of seating 300 plus people, an expanded C-Kids space, a C-students space for middle and high school students, adequate restrooms, a commercial kitchen and a plan to have a daily operated cafe to "include a heavy focus on coffee and donuts."
And that’s not all. The 40-foot LED wall has state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment, including live stream equipment to hold weekly worship experiences, licensed family movie nights, rental space for corporate gatherings, community use, and Christian music concerts.”
“We view that space as a community center, a hub for the community, and we want it used seven days a week,” Cox said.
Cox explained that “part of the initiative to be a local church is to engage the community.”
“Our plan is, as long as we get state approved by April 1, 2023, we plan to be open by late 2023.”
In addition to the soon to be new central location, a few of the church ministries and outreach programs include a hands ministry where members have assisted residents with roof repair, wheelchair accessibility ramps, and meeting other practical needs, pre/post pregnancy counseling, developing strong youth leaders and so much more.
Community Church strongly believes in a fresh start. Its website says, “Engaging people so they may be raised to life in Christ. Everyone - Everywhere - Everyday.”
Cox shared, “half of the church's mission funds are locally based and put into local initiatives. Come as you are, leave knowing you’ve experienced the presence of God.”