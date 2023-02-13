According to one of the plaques on the wall, and the papers from that era, the Shady Valley Country Store was established in 1948. Seventy-five years later, it is still the quintessential hangout for anyone living in town, or who dares cross, Hwy 421, also known as The Snake.
Mahala, 50, a fifth-generation Shady Valley local and owner said he bought the store in March 2020 because “I wanted to really bring back the community country store I grew up with.” “Where people brought their deer for everyone to see, where you found out if someone passed away.I wanted to bring back the same community feel there was when I was a kid.” Mahala concluded.
According to Mahala, his grandfather used to own the store across the way. Mahala remembers it being the meeting place where you could play pool and hangout.
In 1992 - 1996 Mahala left to join the Marine Corps. And was stationed in Camp Pendleton, located in Oceanside, CA for 4 years on active duty, and was inactive from 96-98. Mahala returned home and began working for Siemens Energy where he worked on natural gas turbines and traveled extensively for work, coming back home to Johnson County. Just before the pandemic, Mahala was in China. With 2 months left on the job, they were told they had to leave.
So, in March 2020, Mahala decided to make his dream a reality and purchased the Shady Valley Country store, where he cooks up a mean Philly Cheesesteak, a hand-patted ground beef hamburger patty, which comes from H & H in Elizabethton, and opens his doors to all who venture his way. On any given weekend, this is the only place in the county where you can find exotic cars parked next to motorcycles of all kinds. “It’s a healthy balance of locals, motorcyclists, car enthusiasts, and visitors from all over the world,” Mahala explains. Just check out the visitor's log as you walk into the store.
Originally purchased with his son, Mahala is now the sole owner of the country store, but it is still a family-run business. His cousin Wendy Spencer runs the register and helps out around the store. When asked what was added to the store to really give it that extra special something, Mahala talked about adding t-shirts, homemade pastries, an ice cream machine, checkers, pool, and a tasty menu to name a few. Typically open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the winter and 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.
During the warmer months the hours will begin to extend one night at a time as the days grow longer and warmer, The Shady Valley Country Store is open to hangout on the front porch, or in the general store for milk, bread or a warm meal. You can also find live bands playing outside while the grill is going. All you need to do is go in and purchase your meal, they’ll hand you a ticket, and out you go to enjoy good tunes, great food, and a welcoming atmosphere. Motorcyclists from Wilkes, Ashe, Carter, and Johnson County all said, “I rode over for a Shady dog and a drink before heading home.”
Located at: 110 TN-122, Shady Valley, TN 37688 stop on by and show your community support and enjoy breakfast, lunch, or an early dinner.
The Shady Valley Country Store is welcome to all and enjoyed by anyone who walks in.