Mountain City Police officers Carl Hatley (back left) and Adam Winters are joined by a group of children for a photo at Roan Creek Baptist Church Awana Club, who have participated in a monthly mission of learning discipline and helping others. The church decided to show appreciation to the Mountain City Police Department by raising enough money to give each officer a gift certificate for a local restaurant and a bag of treats for the road. MCPD would like to extend its gratitude and sincere thanks to Roan Creek Baptist Church Awana Club members and youths. "We'd like to say thank you all very much, and we feel very appreciated for the selfless act of kindness," said Patrolman Ricky Norris. Photo by Ricky Norris
Local church shows appreciation for police officers
