The Garden Barn Garden Center in Mountain City is a community staple and a year-round go-to place for residents.
Business picks up even more, this time of year as many prepare for the warmer weather and another round of gardening.
While many in the region are considered experts in planting and growing flowers, veggies, and anything that befits a Tennessee garden, one lovely lady, Shirley Rash, stands out as everyone’s favorite.
At 85 years of age, Shirley is a constant feature, working alongside the busy staff inside the five greenhouses filling up with plants and vegetable seedlings. And when there is a need for some expertise, she is on hand with answers.
“She is the matriarch of the Garden Barn greenhouse operation,” said son-in-law Bob Perdue. She is a tremendous help and keeps all of us on our toes.”
Bragging about Sherley’s work ethic, Bob said She is a worker. We must remind her to take a break or that it’s time to go home.”
When asked how she feels about the praise, support, love, and respect she gets for her knowledge, skills, and lovely personality, Sherley humbly said, “Well, I don’t know about all that.”
Nevertheless, the fact is that Shirley is and will continue to do her part of work at the Garden Barn for the benefit of all in the community.
As for how long that is, she said, “I love working here. I love gardening...for me, this is the best place to be. I will work here as long as I am able.
The Garden Baren currently boasts of five greenhouses covering several hundreds of acres. It features more than 30 varieties of tomatoes, as many peppers, and a wide variety of vegetables.
Please stop by the Garden Barn to get your flowers, plants, and veggies for the season, and while you are there, don’t forget to say hi to Miss Shirley, its green-thumbed celebrity.