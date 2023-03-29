A creek runs through Mountain City and cuts across the whole town, wandering through fields of cows and the meadows that line the roads. And, since the creek is a constant feature gracing Johnson County’s landscape, those who see it daily may not notice the subtle transformations occurring to the composition of the creek bed.
As I was contemplating the progress edition of The Tomahawk, I thought about that creek and how the changes experienced can be taken for granted. Some may take a moment and feed the ducks or admire the white sparkles as the water runs over the rocks, but few may notice how the creek is growing. In a similar fashion, Mountain City has changed over the last year. Some ways have been subtle, and some more astounding.
Similarly, the town of Mountain City is changing. The ways Mountain City has changed and grown over the last year have been more numerous than can be mentioned in this short article. However, take a moment and reflect on just a few.
Downtown Main Street saw the renovation of the old Army Surplus store. What once was a dilapidated building is now a popular destination that is often visited as a restaurant and meeting place for locals. Just a short walk from that newly renovated building is a new store that features a variety of different wares for sale. As residents walk down Main Street, perhaps the new bookstore catches the eye or the new sign placed on the corner.
Just off Main Street, a new coffee shop is welcoming visitors to try freshly ground and brewed espresso or pour-over coffee. Patrons of different taste preferences can find something to enjoy at the new store.
These new shops are as varied as the people who opened them, and they add beauty to our town like the daffodils enhance the view of the creek. Just like each individual petal has a unique shape adding dimension to the flower, every store that has opened over the last year has embellished Mountain City. Although each change may have seemed small, together, the petals blossomed and bloomed into a healthy, beautiful flower. In a similar vein, each new business that graces Johnson County adds to the growth and liveliness of the town.
The year ahead has much more growth in store. Progress is all about moving forward; that is exactly what we have seen all around us as new businesses have come to town and existing businesses offer new ideas.
This edition of the Tomahawk is featuring the progress and growth experienced in Johnson County over the last year. As you read the progress edition, consider how blessed we are to live in such an amazing town that, although changing, is growing even more beautiful, like the creek bed that meanders through it.