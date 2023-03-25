The newly reorganized Johnson County Public Records Commission met last Wednesday, March 15, to discuss the storage and disposal of public records.
According to Johnson County Purchasing Agent Dustin Shearin, “While the county has had a Public Records Committee for many years, the Commission recently renamed and established a Public Records Commission which will continue to oversee the archiving, disposal and distribution of county records.”
There are two types of public records in government: temporary records and permanent records. According to Tennesee Code (T.C.A. § 10-7-301), a temporary record is “material which can be disposed of in a short period of time as being without value in documenting the functions of an agency.”
Permanent records are defined by the University of Tennessee’s Institute for Public Service as “records of such value that they must always be retained in some kind of permanent format. Examples of permanent records are the deeds filed in a registers office, the minutes of the county commission, and the original process in a civil or criminal proceeding.”
County governments acquire a considerable amount of both types of records, and the organization of these records is essential.
“These are two distinct functions of the Public Records Commission,” Shearin said. “The first addresses prescribed archival directives for each department while the other manages the request for access to public records.”
At the County Commissioners' meeting on Thursday, March 16, Shearin gave an update on the Public Record Commission’s progress.
Shearin shared that the Public Record Commission approved the motion to move forward with a survey that will be handed out to each county department. “This survey will help the Public Records Commission formulate a plan to provide archival resources and storage based on each department’s requirements,” Shearin said.
The Public Record Commission also approved a first draft of a new policies and procedures document, according to Shearin. “The current Open Records Policy is under review in compliance for a two-year update," he said. "A draft will be presented for review at a future Public Records Commission meeting and presented to the County Commission for approval upon completion.”
The issue, Shearin told the County Commissioners, is that “we’re not destroying public records.” Shearin estimated that the county can dispose of somewhere around 40 percent of its temporary records.
Shearin added that the process is expected to be tedious over the next six to eight months, but "we’re making progress. Over the next year, we hope to free up some space.”
At present, no future meetings of the Public Records Commission are on the calendar. Meetings are open to the public, and announcements will be made when additional meetings are scheduled.