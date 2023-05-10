The issue of the city’s trash and garbage disposal was once again addressed during the recent City Council meeting. The ongoing saga continues to generate much discussion, and due to the non-cooperation of some residents, a new ordinance was approved by city council members, pending a public hearing and second reading in June.
While discussing the benefits of the new ordinance, Mayor Jerry Jordan said, “It will help the sanitation workers to know what and how much garbage is allowed to be picked up.”
The issue of trash and garbage collection has received much attention from council members in the last few months, and while some residents have made changes to how they care for waste, others have placed dangerous items out to be picked up by the sanitation workers.
Items include needles, syringes, old paint, and hazardous materials, to name just a few. During a previous meeting, these concerns were addressed, and the decision was made that violators would be placed on notice. Now with the new ordinance, more attention has been given to how violations will be addressed.
“The ordinance will be tough to administer,” said Jordan, “the public most likely won’t like it because they have been used to setting out unlimited amounts of trash.”
The new Sanitation Trash & Garbage Ordinance will address these concerns, and some changes to current services were included in the regulations. Per the new guidelines, trash to be collected must be on the curb no later than 7 a.m. Trash must be in bags. The amount of trash allowed for pick up is six normal-sized (13-to-15-gallon plastic bags) per can or three large-sized (33-gallon-sized plastic bags) per can at each residence. The maximum weight allowed per trashcan will not exceed 50 pounds. For each bag over the weight limit, an additional charge of $5.00 will be added to the resident’s bill. Garbage truck workers will not pick up furniture, wood products, building materials, oil, or oil filters, according to the new guidelines.
While the new policy states this is not an exhaustive list of hazardous materials, the guidelines also address the sanitation worker’s health and safety. No loose needles, sharps, or lancing devices will be collected; these items must be placed into a secure plastic container with a lid.
Businesses with excessive amounts of trash will have to use a (4-7 yard) dumpster. Limits for businesses per pick-up will be nine large-sized (33-gallon-sized) plastic bags per container.
Any resident of business trash found with these items, according to the new ordinance, will be banned from city trash collection.
According to Jordan, the new ordinance “will not go into effect until the public hearing and the second reading on June 2nd.”
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org.