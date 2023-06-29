News Channel 11 is celebrating its 70th Anniversary by filming in twelve different communities throughout East Tennessee. The month of June was dedicated to Johnson County, and the WJHL crew was on-site all day on Wednesday, June 21.
The Morning Show anchors kicked off the festivities early at Local’s Deli on Main Street, interviewing Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan at 6:30 a.m.
“We’re very happy for y’all to be here," Jordan said. "It’s a rare occasion that anyone broadcasts live from Mountain City. I’ve listened to WJHL my whole life since I was two years old when y’all started broadcasting.”
Jordan emphasized how proud he is of Mountain City, adding, “It’s unbelievable the talent in Mountain City. It’s a good place to live, we have people moving here.”
Local’s Deli owner Tim Payne invited local business owners to come out for the broadcast and committed to donating 10 percent of the day’s total proceeds to First Christian Church and St. Anthony’s Bread food banks. “Johnson County people promote Johnson County people, and that’s what makes us unique," Payne said. "My goal is for locals to support locals at the Local’s Deli.”
Rick Wallace, the owner of Silverstone Hams, provided free ham biscuits for breakfast. Wallace shared that Silverstone is unique because of the slow-climatic cure process, which takes between nine and ten months from start to finish. To order a ham for the holidays, visit silverstonehams.com.
For the lunch shift, Payne renamed one of the staple menu sandwiches the “Messy Marler” to honor morning show anchor Kacy Marler and presented him with a sandwich and a bib on camera.
“There are two things I love about this: the locals we get to visit with are amazing, and I love the stories that we learn about the region,” said Marler. “We have a lot of fun, and we enjoy it.” Assistant News Director Shira Evans added, “Everybody’s been great. This is the best part of it.”
Sunflower Festival Director Renee Proffitt, Educator Sadie Fletcher, and Heritage Hall volunteer Robert Glenn were interviewed on Good Morning Tri-Cities. Proffitt talked about the Mountain City Sunflower Festival’s recent achievement of the 2023 Pinnacle Awards Festival of the Year through Northeast Tennessee Tourism. Fletcher spoke about Fresh Start, a Doe Elementary initiative that collects hygiene products for sixth-grade students that need them. Fletcher hopes to grow the program to have a county-wide focus and mentioned that donations can be made to Doe Elementary School or the Johnson County Schools Central Office. Glenn spoke on the history of Heritage Hall and highlighted some upcoming shows and events, including Johnson County Community Theatre’s performance of Oliver, scheduled for July 21-23 and July 28-29. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit heritagehalltheatre.org.
Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter presented a proclamation to the WJHL crew during the 'First at 4' programs filmed at Heritage Hall Theatre, honoring Wednesday, June 21, 2023, as WJHL Day throughout the County.
The 'First at 4 anchors' interviewed local musicians Kody Norris and Mary Rachel Nally-Norris about Mountain City’s upcoming Fiddler’s Convention. Norris announced that the Fiddler’s Convention will be celebrated over Labor Day Weekend this year, coinciding with Long Journey Home, an annual arts and music celebration put on by the Johnson County Center for the Arts. Norris also shared that in addition to a cash prize, this year’s Fiddle Champion will receive a custom fiddle handcrafted by Jason Barie.
That the region got on the map by the end of the broadcast, there was little doubt. Mountain City's charm and Johnson County's beauty, especially its people, proved to be a great addition to WJHL's anniversary celebration.
For more information or to register as a sponsor, visit mountaincityfiddle.wixsite.com.