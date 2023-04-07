The Johnson County Election Commission, friends, and family celebrated the retirement of Secretary Charles McQueen at the Welcome Center on March 27.
The Election Commission consists of a board of five members that are “charged with overseeing the election properly, fairly, and without incident,” according to Commissioner Dr. Brenda Dishman Eggers. Commissioners are appointed by state legislators and the current Commission has three Republican members and two Democratic members, to reflect party representation at the state level.
But even though Commissioners may represent different political parties, Commissioner Michael J. Pleasant said that the partisanship ends there. The five commissioners work together to host co-party conventions, and on election day they team up with five machine technicians and volunteers to make sure that every vote gets counted correctly.
According to Administrator of Elections Cheri Lipford, next year will have three major elections: a presidential preference primary election in March; state, federal, and primary elections in August; and general elections and the town of Mountain City in November.
In his 34 years of serving as a Commissioner, McQueen said that he’s seen a lot of change in how elections are orchestrated. “We used to use what we called ‘bandit machines,’” McQueen said. “They had a lever that you pulled. Now we use electronic machines.”
McQueen is proud of the Commission's work during his tenure. Although McQueen has witnessed a couple of close elections, he reported that everything ran smoothly and there was no foul play or contesting of the results.
In fact, in an address to the group on Monday night, Pleasant shared Tennessee was ranked number one in the nation for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative research organization based in Washington, D.C.
“Tennessee has been voted number one in election integrity out of all 50 states, because of people like you, McQueen,” Pleasant said as he provided McQueen with a plaque. “We want to maintain that.”
In response, McQueen only half-jokingly addressed the Commission with one last piece of advice: “Continue on, doing what we’re doing. Don’t make the TV, the radio, or the paper the day after the election–you’re doing just fine if you don’t.”
Sherry Huffman, who has been with the Commission for 32 years, replaced Charles McQueen on Monday, April 3rd “I’m excited for this new role,” Huffman said. “I’m looking forward to working with the other commissioners. I hope I can do as well as Charles; I have big shoes to fill.”
For more information about the Election Commission and how to get involved with future elections, contact johnson.commission@tn.gov. To register to vote in Tennessee, go to https://ovr.govote.tn.gov/.