Mountain City Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office have joined forces with Johnson County Emergency Management to apply for up to $2 million in grant money from Governor Bill Lee’s Violent Crime Intervention Fund.
According to the VCIF abstract available at tn.gov, “The purpose of the Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF) grant program is to provide support to local law enforcement in developing and implementing proven public safety strategies to combat violent crime.”
The funding can be used to purchase communications equipment, and both the Sheriff’s office and the City Police Department agree that the grant is something they need to tap into.
“The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is wanting to apply for a specific grant that would address radio transmission,” said Mountain City Police Chief Joey Norris at the December town meeting.
Norris went on to explain how the Police Department would get involved with the joint application. “The state is requiring at least two entities to apply and the Sheriff’s Dept is wanting to apply with the city and not have to go within another entity outside of the county,” Norris said.
During the meeting Alderman Dustin Shearin commented that now might be a good time to apply for state funding to put towards communications systems, stating that “The state is throwing money out for this for a reason. In the next 10 plus years, the state may require local governments to upgrade their systems and there may not be any money available.”
Following Norris’ presentation on December 6, a memorandum of understanding was authorized and the Board carried the motion unanimously to pursue the grant.
In a later interview, Chief Norris confirmed that the joint application was sent in January, and he won’t hear back from the state until at least March. “The grant year starts at the end of March or the beginning of April, so I imagine they’ll let us know soon," he said. "When and where and how much, I don’t know that yet. It’s one of those things, where you file the paperwork and wait.”
In March, Norris will have more details and a better idea of what the cost will be to the other entities involved. All he knows, for now, is that the grant "could be up to $2 million and that the state has already committed to installing one tower near the top of Deer Run."
Jason Blevins, Director of Johnson County Emergency Management, helped the two groups get statistics together for the application. Although the VCIF is a state grant for law enforcement and will not directly benefit the emergency department, Blevins is interested in working with the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department to plan where the new towers will go.
Blevins said that the EMA could benefit from the better service that another tower would provide. Johnson County currently has three towers, and–should the joint application be accepted–the potential installation of another tower, possibly two, depending on how much funding is received.
Norris is optimistic about the application and the funding. “I think this grant is a good thing because it shows the taxpayers that we’re trying to find other funding. We’re trying to pay for things using other means than taxpayers’ money.”
For more information please visit www.mountaincitytn.org.