Manages USPS Retail & Delivery Services for Mountain City
Lisa A. Fortner is the newest Postmaster for the Mountain City, Trade, and Shady Valley communities.
Fortner follows a long tradition of postal service in the community, where the first postmaster –Greene Moore – was documented as being appointed in 1827. Ms. Fortner is the 22nd postmaster of Mountain City.
Fortner began her postal career in 1993 as a Rural Carrier Associate in Kingsport, TN. Her father was a city carrier at the Kingsport, TN, Post Office when she was hired. She was a National Rural Letter Carrier Association union steward and National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive Coordinator. She maintained her duties with the U.S. Army Reserves from 1992 – 2000 as Combat Medic. She earned her bachelor’s degree in General Studies at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN, in 1999.
In 2016, Fortner joined the postal management team as Supervisor of Customer Services and served as Officer-in-Charge in Jonesborough, TN, and Blountville, TN, prior to her current appointment as Postmaster.
“My current Postmaster position is by far my most rewarding,” said Fortner. “I am helping to create financial sustainability by properly managing my office and employees. I provide service excellence by ensuring our customers get the service that they pay for and expect.”
As the Postmaster of Mountain City, Fortner supervises 22 employees, nine rural routes, and three city routes and oversees two Remote Managed Post Offices – Trade and Shady Valley.
She enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her dog, Zues.