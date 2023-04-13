In 2022, it is estimated that Americans spent $3 billion on Easter candy, consuming an estimated 90 million chocolate bunnies, 1.5 million marshmallow peeps, and 16 billion jelly beans.
The second largest candy holiday in the United States, Easter is celebrated by eight out of ten Americans. Often marketed as a major retail holiday, the deeper meaning of Easter is often overshadowed by record-size egg hunts, cute rabbit merchandise, and pastel-painted eggs.
Rooted in Christianity, Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, his victory over death, and the promise that Christians (followers of Christ) will also overcome death and spend eternity with Christ in heaven.
Known as the Holy Week, the week before Easter serves as a reminder, each day a trail marker following the path of Christ from his entrance into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday) to Judas’ betrayal (Spy Wednesday) to the Last Supper (Holy Thursday) and then Jesus’ crucifixion and death at Calvary (Good Friday).
Easter represents the joyful celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and the confirmation of who he is – the Son of God – and his ability to do what he says – to provide (through his death & resurrection) forgiveness of sin and the promise of hope found not in religion but in an abiding relationship with him.
On Thursday, April 6th, the Johnson County Senior Center celebrated this holy holiday with gospel music led by Clem & Friends (Hillbilly Strings), a communal meal shared with over 130 guests, a round of holiday bingo sponsored by County Mayor Larry Potter, homemade Easter cards for shut-ins and homebound seniors, a hat decorating contest won by Delores Bower, and extra Easter goodies delivered with meals to recognize the Easter holiday.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit its website to view the April newsletter and activity calendar, stop by the center M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.