Local charity organization, Helping Others, was pleased to announce its recent move to a new location at 312 Dotson Lane, Mountain City. The new site is in the Fellowship Hall of Mountain City Church of God.
“The church wanted to help the community,” said Theresa McElea of Helping Others, “so they donated their fellowship hall.”
Helping Others was established in 2020 with the goal to help people in need by filling practical needs. “I saw a need in our community, so many homeless,” said McElea. In an effort to help the residents of Johnson County meet some basic necessities, McElea offers food, clothing, and supplies at no cost. “Two and half years I have been doing this, and we just connected with Second Harvest Foodbank,” said McElea.
She reports that the collaboration with the local food bank will provide opportunities to help the homeless even more.
“We can purchase more food at a much more reasonable price,” said McElea, “we always try to have available peanut butter, jelly, and bread. Those don’t need refrigeration and they are easy for the homeless to carry around.”
In addition to food, Helping Others provides clothing and supplies. Recently one local family lost everything they own to a house fire. “We were able to help them, not just with food but we gave them clothes and some items they needed,” said McElea. While discussing her motivation for helping others McElea said “it could be me one day.”
Empathy is the quality of putting yourself in another person’s situation, coupled with the desire to lessen the discomfort. The quality of empathy is what keeps McElea working hard to help those in need in Johnson County. But helping others is cost prohibitive and McElea reaches deep into her own pockets to fund some of the charity’s needs, “our electric bill has really jumped up,” said McElea. While mentioning how much she appreciates donations from the community McElea said, “I am really happy that for the past few months, people have really stepped up and helped.”
In addition to donations, during the month of January, Helping Others got additional support for the food pantry. “The Roan Creek Baptist Church Awana Club did a food drive, that really helped,” said McElea.
McElea is hoping to expand the food pantry with the addition of a soup kitchen. Since the fellowship hall is significantly larger than the space at Helping Others’ former location, the soup kitchen is on the way to becoming a reality. “There’s so much space,” she said, adding “there is a huge kitchen we are going to install a three-compartment sink, and after passing health inspection, we will have a soup kitchen.”
“It is fantastic!” said Debi Knerr Vice President of Helping Others “with the larger hall we can feed and clothe so many more in our community. We have so much more room now for people to come in for hot coffee and get out of the elements.”
Helping others will operate from Monday- Friday 10-4 p.m. For more information call 423-471-0381 or Facebook Helping Others of Johnson County TN.