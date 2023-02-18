The trees on Main Street and South Church Street in the heart of Mountain City were on the agenda at the recent City Council meeting. After some discussion about how much the trees have grown and have now become a safety hazard, the decision was made by City Council to have the trees removed.
Although the trees have added beauty to the landscape on Main Street, they have grown much larger than originally expected. “The trees are beautiful when they are blooming,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan, “I know Harvey Burniston Jr. has done a lot of research and donated trees in years past.”
Since the donated trees have grown much larger than expected the roots have also expanded upwards busting through the grates around the root base. While the tree root bed was expanding, it was also rounding making the sidewalks an uneven surface. This has made the unlevel surface a potential fall risk for pedestrians. In addition to being difficult to walk on, the growth has the potential to damage the asphalt. Pedestrians may have noticed the grates have already been removed as part of an initial effort to prevent damage to the sidewalk.
Last spring the trees were trimmed in an effort to keep them smaller, but the minimizing attempts have been futile. The efforts to make the trees less imposing were mentioned during the meeting. “We have trimmed and trimmed them,” said Public Works Director Kenneth Dickens, “if we keep them, they will start busting up the brick sidewalk.”
“Some of them have grown larger than expected,” said Jordan, “causing damage to our sidewalks, and could damage the electrical lines underneath the sidewalks.”
After a vote, the unanimous decision was made by city council members giving permission for the Public Works department to remove the trees. Removal is expected to start in late February or early March.
Although the aesthetics of downtown will take on a different vibe with the loss of the trees, the sidewalk will be less hazardous for people to walk on.
During the meeting, a discussion was held regarding the possible replacement of some colorful plants in the open spaces left by the removal of the trees. The local greenhouse owner offered a quote to raise and plant some smaller trees and flowers. In addition to the planting, the proposal included caring for those plants all year. The decision of what will replace the trees was tabled by council members for a later date.
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org