Residents and visitors to Mountain City can expect some bright colors around town this summer thanks to the hard work of local business owners of Big Bad Wolf Motorsports.
The business approached the city council during a recent meeting and presented the idea of planting a large sunflower field.
“We noticed a few business owners around town putting out sunflowers,” said Don Snyder, Public Relations and Marketing Director of Big Bad Wolf Motorsports. “We wanted to do our part to make the county more beautiful. Our motto is go big or go home, so we bought a hundred pounds of sunflower seeds that will cover five acres. We are looking for some spots around town to plant and for people to go and take pictures.”
City Council members approved the sunflower seeds to be planted in a city-owned lot near Food Lion.
“After discussing it with parks and recreation and the street department, we decided they can plant them on the lot on South Shady,” said Mayor Jerry Jordon, “I am glad to see it. It should be pretty.”
In addition to the lot on South Shady, permission was given to plant a strip of sunflowers in front of Chamber Park on Hwy 67 W. “We received permission for two areas,” said CEO of Purchasing for Big Bad Wolf Motorsports Jonathan Lewis. “We got permission to plant a three-foot-wide strip in front of Chamber Park, and yesterday we started tilling up the city-owned property a couple of lots over from Food Lion. It is the next lot past the old Shoun school. We are going to keep it mowed and leave an area for people to pull off the road and park. We are also leaving a grass path so people can walk between the sunflowers and take pictures.”
In addition to providing some spectacular photo opportunities, the sunflower field is hoped to be an added feature to enhance all the sunflowers at the upcoming Sunflower Festival.
“Renee Profitt reached out to us; she has been asking people to support the Sunflower Festival,” said Lewis, “We are going to donate our golf carts to use the day of the event. We want to do our part to help people in our community and support other businesses. We are still looking for another spot. We bought one hundred pounds, and we are looking for ideas for some other areas to plant. If people want some for their yard, they can stop by the store, and we will give them some seeds.”
For more information, www.mountaincitytn.org, www.bigbadwolfmotorsports.com, and on Facebook, bigbadwolfmotorsports.