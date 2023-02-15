On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Johnson County Senior Center celebrated the upcoming Super Bowl LVII with its annual Super Bowl party.
Encouraged to wear their favorite team colors, seniors and staff donned a variety of red, green, and other apparel, representing this year’s Super Bowl contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
During the event, members participated in a Superbowl Wordsearch and random drawing, winning various pastries and cakes donated by Food Lion. The Center also held a short Superbowl Trivia, asking various questions from the weight of the Lombardi Trophy to the first wildcard team to win the Superbowl. The member who answered the final question, which dealt with how much the half-time performer is paid by the NFL, received a Super Bowl LVII cake. A Super Bowl poll was taken asking which team would win the game and by a landslide members guessed the Kansas City Chiefs would be the winner
Altogether, the Center’s staff and members looked forward to the much-anticipated game all while enjoying a little friendly competition.
“Our members enjoy doing special activities and events like this,” Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the director of the Johnson County Senior Center, said. “The Superbowl Party is an annual event for us that some of our members look forward to. It’s cute seeing them come in, proudly wearing their team attire.”
Throughout next week the Senior Center will be having a “Celebration of Love,” sharing its appreciation and respect for its many community partners, homebound members, and friends at the nursing home and assisted living facility. On Friday, February 17, the Center will host a “Love Stories” storytelling event with guest speaker Nancy Wills. Anyone is welcome to come by the center and pick up a newsletter with a calendar of events. We have something for everyone.
For more information about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit its Facebook page or website at johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, stop by the Center M-F 9am-4pm or call 727-8883.