The swimming pool in the heart of Mountain City is a much-loved local summer destination enjoyed by many and is ready to offer residents safe swimming thanks to the hard work of local city council members and parks and recreation employees.
“We have seven certified lifeguards,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan, “Red Cross is teaching a class this week. There are nine in the class, so we should have 16 certified lifeguards.”
Although costly to certify people, thanks to a local organization, the money will not come from the City’s budget. “It costs $125 per person to certify, and the certification is good for two years,” said Jordan. “The Hometown Service Coalition paid for it last year and this year. They are very community minded and want to help us.”
Sadly, the preparations for the pool opening did not start on a high note. Prior to the pool's grand opening, an act of vandalism set things back a bit, forcing employees of the City Street Department to spend most of Tuesday getting the pool cleaned and back to par.
“I am hoping we can get it all cleaned before Monday, and we were hoping to open the 29," said Jordan just moments after finding out about the vandalism. “It was just out of meanness. They threw in asphalt, rocks, and dirt. They pulled some of the asphalt from the pickleball court area. It did not affect the court though.”
In addition to the issues caused by the vandals, the pool has some concerns that will need to be addressed in the foreseeable future.
“We still lose some water,” said Jordan, “it has some issues, but that is not going to stop us from opening.”
Reflecting on the past couple of years, Jordan, mentioned that due to Covid, the pool had to be closed, and the community is now looking forward to the opening.
"A lot of people utilize the pool, as it can be rented for pool parties in the evenings, for individuals, and churches. I can see the kids smiling and the families.”
When asked if residents could expect to see the mayor swimming this summer, Jordan replied, “It has been some time since I put on swim trunks, I can swim, but I haven’t gone swimming in a while.”
Although it remains to be seen if the mayor will go for a dip this summer, the pool will be enjoyed by the many who take advantage of the warm days to use it.
Mountain City Pool will be open from 11-5 Monday through Saturday for the public.
Admission: Children 12 & under $3
Adults and Children13 & over $4
Cash Only
For more information www.mountaincitytn.org