Letter to the Editor

I am grateful for the turnout Saturday for the 2023 countywide road cleanup. It gave me encouragement with this issue of litter which I observe daily when I drive throughout our county working in home health.
A few years ago I had a breaking point when I could no longer tolerate what I witnessed along the roadways; I simply had to do something so I began picking up the roads in my neighborhood. I almost immediately found a one-hundred-dollar bill. I continued to find items of value as I walked solo after work but found the greatest treasure was the satisfaction of looking at a clean stretch of road as I drove home with sacks of garbage in my truck. Then a friend offered to help. Then another. Then the Watauga Watershed Alliance offered to sponsor this movement with gear and promotions. Their members began to join in on “pop-up” cleanups at the lake and some of the worst back roads in our county. Littering is a generational problem but such behavior is not inevitable.
Let this generation of citizens be the ones who turn this problem around by refusing to accept littering is “just one of those things.”
Again, thanks to everyone who helped with the annual countywide road cleanup. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to Stand with the Litter Chicks. I am hopeful this will continue to grow.
Joellyn Smith, aka the Litter Chick