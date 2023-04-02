When Larry Potter was running for mayor in 2022, he detailed a set of objectives addressing economic development, the arts, the critical lack of daycare, drug addiction, and homelessness. We reached out to now Mayor Potter to gauge progress on these issues, as well as to get a sense of what is next for Johnson County. Potter was unable to sit down for an in-person interview, but he did provide in-depth answers via email to all of our questions.
Infrastructure and broadband internet access were two key components of his economic development platform, and Potter has taken significant steps forward. In September, SkyLine/SkyBest, an internet service provider operating currently in the neighboring counties of North Carolina, was awarded nearly 1.8 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan to fund broadband projects in Johnson County. He looks forward to reporting on the progress of this and other initiatives at the May 18 County Commissioners Meeting. Improvements to Johnson County’s thriving outdoor recreation scene include the ongoing 4 million dollar construction project at the Sink Mountain Boat Ramp, which will be open later this summer, and the recently completed Butler Boat Ramp at Bayview, where a courtesy dock will also be available by next spring.
Potter has also held meetings with the First Tennessee Development District regarding a Downtown Improvement Grant, which would benefit Mountain City specifically. The state will release information on grants in April, and Potter expects that the grant he has been working on will provide funding of $100,000.00 to be spent on town improvements. “Our intention,” he said, “Is to form a coalition with the Town of Mountain City and downtown businesses to create a cohesive plan to address current needs best and maximize the funding.”
He is also working with local groups to revive the Old Time Fiddlers Convention in Laurel Bloomery. “We are making plans for its 100th Anniversary in 2025,” Potter says. “With all the attractions and activities we have to offer in Johnson County, tourism is a key priority.”
Sheila Caldwell, Potter’s assistant, represented the Mayor’s office at the AIR Collaborative sessions coordinated by The Johnson County Center for the Arts, and Potter is enthusiastic about what developed. “I’m excited to see that the Butterfly Habitat Gardens project won the grant disbursement, and I’m equally glad to see that the Little Library project will also be moving forward through another funding source. Our county will have two new programs to benefit local families, and I’m happy to report that funding will come from The Tennessee Arts Commission.”
Potter was not able to point to anything specific that has been done to address Johnson County’s dire lack of daycare, although he did mention that a Community Development Block Grant awarded in September provided funding for a 250-square-foot expansion of an existing daycare facility which created 10-15 additional childcare spots in the county. “Employers,” Potter added, “Are being encouraged across the state to provide on-site childcare as a benefit to working parents and to help companies with the retention of staff. If any employer would have interest, we would be happy to share more information and help facilitate that conversation with the state regarding incentives and resources.”
Drug addiction and the skyrocketing overdose rates due to fentanyl remain a challenge that the county has yet to tackle. Potter says that he thinks it is best for organizations such as the ACTION Coalition to tackle the problem. “We think it’s important to work with the experts, and we will continue to have meetings with the ACTION Coalition regarding these issues.” While Johnson County joined nine other Northeast Tennessee counties in using Baby Doe settlement funds to create a treatment center at the former Northeast Correctional Carter County Annex, the facility will only house 45 inmates who have been convicted of drug crimes and will not be open until next month. When asked if the county budget included additional funding to help the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department crackdown on dealers in the county, he said, “Once the Sheriff’s Department budget has been approved each year, it is at the Sheriff’s discretion to designate how it is allocated to serve the department’s needs.”
Potter has taken significant steps to address the issue of hunger and homelessness in Johnson County by applying for over $500,000.00 in grants from Tennessee’s First Development Grant. “Food insecurity has always been a concern here in Johnson County, and since the pandemic, the need for access to healthy foods has only increased,” Potter said. “An announcement on the grant is expected this week, and these funds would be distributed to eight applicant organizations, including Calvary Baptist Church, Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center, Johnson County Senior Center, Bethany Baptist Church, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mountain City Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church, and Helping Others.” A renovation and expansion project will also begin this spring on the Johnson County Department of Human Services on Cold Springs Road to improve their ability to provide critical services to Johnson County families.
Looking forward, Potter is investigating new sites for public records storage, which would allow the old jail to be demolished to provide additional downtown parking, and he is in talks to have the former National Guard Armory designated as county property, which would provide space for additional county services.
Potter is also working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on needed road improvements, such as a permanent solution to the flooding of Highway 91 in Laurel Bloomery and enhanced signage and signal lights at intersections such as Highway 67 and Doe Creek Road at Pleasant’s Store.
NOTE: Potter’s answers were edited for length, not for content or context. The full set of questions and answers is on file at The Tomahawk offices.