City officials recently approved a new water policy for water consumers. The policy was created to address the ongoing issue of water loss revenue that has been causing serious concern to each member of the Mountain City Council.
“I feel good about the new policy,” said City Mayor Jerry Jordan, “it should help recover the materials and labor lost.”
The City’s lost revenue has been discussed over the last several council meetings, and a new policy on water loss was finally created. Since the new policy was voted approved, some changes to how delinquent accounts will be handled are now in effect.
New regulations in the policy allow for additional charges to accounts that are in arrears, according to the council. The policy states if a customer’s bill is two months delinquent, water service can be disconnected, and after payment in full is received, a $50 service charge will be required to restore service.
If a customer’s bill is over two months behind or if there is additional usage since the meter was turned off from the last cut-off list, in addition to discontinuance of water service, the water meter will be removed. Payment in full and a $100 reconnection fee will be required to restore service.
While the policy addresses residents’ accounts that are behind in payment, it also provides regulations for water theft.
“Theft is at a low rate,” said Jordan, “but it occurs rarely.”
If a customer is caught stealing water by “straight-lining,” local law enforcement will be notified, and the customer will be charged with theft.
After paying fines incurred for stealing water and paying off the account balance, a charge of $250 will be required to restore service.
The new policy also addresses how to handle water loss in the event of a water leak. After meeting some requirements, customers are allowed an adjustment to their bill in the event of a leak.
To ensure the community is aware of the new policy, officials are providing many opportunities for the public to view it.
“This is not an ordinance,” said Jordan, “it will be posted on the website, it will be posted on the drive-through window, and it will be posted in the Tomahawk.”
City officials have confirmed that residents can rest assured that water supply across the city is regularly discussed and are a top priority deserving the utmost attention.
For more information, www.mountaincitytn.org.